Celebrating Premiere Taste: The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Returns to TIFF's Festival Village

Peroni Nastro Azzurro continues its support of emerging talent, craftsmanship and creativity as the official beer sponsor of the Toronto International Film Festival for a second year.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the world's number one premium Italian beer brand, is proud to celebrate its continued partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). As the official beer sponsor of the TIFF, this partnership allows film lovers to experience premiere taste by creating accessible and inclusive experiences as a part of Peroni Nastro Azzurro and TIFF's continued support of film and craftsmanship.

Returning to Festival Village for a second year - Peroni Nastro Azzurro will be opening its doors to the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, its renowned global experiential platform, in downtown Toronto.

"TIFF is a special celebration of global culture and talent, and we are thrilled to be a part of that by bringing a taste of Italy to Toronto with the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro," says Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "As the Official Beer Sponsor of the Festival, we're excited to provide guests with the opportunity to experience the superior taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro in true Italian style."

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro will be open throughout the duration of the festival in David Pecaut Square. The immersive pop-up allows guests to experience the best of Italian hospitality, and premiere taste. Guests can enjoy a selection of complimentary Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% alongside an exclusive menu curated by International Celebrity Chef, David Rocco featuring savory focaccia with fresh toppings, traditional taralli and other aperitivo favourites, while taking in red-carpet views in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Red Carpet Fan Zone. The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Peroni Nastro Azzurro Red Carpet Fan Zone will be open to guests 19+. The Peroni Nastro Azzurro Red Carpet Fan Zone will be open to Festival goers on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited capacity during red carpet activity.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro will bring a taste of Italy to TIFF in the form of two residencies: The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro located in Festival Village and in an exclusive Red Carpet Suite at Roy Thomson Hall. The Peroni Nastro Azzurro Red Carpet Suite will offer exclusive access for Red Carpet Suite ticket holders, with premium views of talent exiting the TIFF Red Carpet into the venue. Guests can enjoy a crisp Peroni Nastro Azzurro or Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% ahead of their premium film screening. Consumers will have the opportunity to win 2 tickets to the exclusive House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Red Carpet Suite and a premiere movie screening during the Festival. For more information on how to enter, please visit the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro webpage HERE.

"The ongoing partnership between Peroni Nastro Azzurro and TIFF helps us to deliver the best global experiences to film lovers," says Jessica Goldberg, Senior Director, Corporate Partnerships at TIFF. "We are excited to welcome Festival goers to the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, allowing them to experience authentic Italian culture in a unique, immersive way! "

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro:

Location: David Pecaut Square, 215 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G2 - Across for the Royal Alexandra Theatre

Schedule:

Thursday, September 7 , from 6:30pm to 10pm

, from Friday, September 8 - Saturday, September 9 from 12pm to 10pm

from Sunday, September 10 , from 12pm to 9pm

, from Monday, September 11 - Thursday, September 14 from 4pm to 9pm

from Friday, September 15 , from 4pm to 10pm

, from Saturday, September 16 , from 12pm to 10pm

Guests attending the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro at David Pecaut Square will need to be 19+ years old, with photo identification, to gain entry to the activation.

For more information about the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, please visit the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro webpage HERE.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion, and flair. Born in Rome, in 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed for an effervescent, refreshing, and crisp taste that's full of life.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage, and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch, and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

About TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization whose mission is to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival in September; TIFF Bell Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; and innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Bell Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including Founding Sponsor Bell, the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

