Celebrating local climate action successes during Small Business Week

B.C. entrepreneurs cut more than 700 tonnes of CO 2 this year with energy efficient efforts

SURREY, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Each year, Small Business Week (October 17 – 23, 2021) pays tribute to the entrepreneurs in British Columbia (B.C.) making a meaningful impact in their communities and local economies. This year, despite challenges related to COVID-19, FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. (together, FortisBC) found that many entrepreneurs in B.C., particularly in the food service industry, made significant contributions toward the province's climate action goals by investing in high-efficiency equipment upgrades that help make their business operations more sustainable.

"Small businesses are vital to our communities and we're thankful to work with so many that are prioritizing energy efficiency projects despite the challenges they've faced over the last two years," said Lynne Williams, FortisBC program specialist, conservation and energy management.

Two of FortisBC's energy efficiency and conservation programs saw a substantial increase in participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Close to 600 small business owners signed up for a free virtual energy assessment with our partner, GreenStep Solutions, a leading sustainability consultant, to identify opportunities to save energy, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and lower operating costs. Many entrepreneurs also upgraded to high-efficiency equipment, taking advantage of rebates for high-efficiency equipment to help offset the upfront investment.

The investments made by restaurant owners alone through equipment rebates from January to August 2021 collectively saved more than 11,000 gigajoules of natural gas, the equivalent energy used to heat around 130 homes for one year. On average, restaurants participating in FortisBC energy efficiency programs received around $3,500 in incentives, leading to an estimated annual savings of $1,350. These savings continue to add up over time. For example, an upgrade to a high-efficiency double rack oven alone can save over an estimated $2,000 annually and around $26,000 over its expected lifetime.

One such entrepreneur, Kanwaljeet (Lucky) Randhawa, opened his first Chic-Chic-Chicken restaurant location amidst the pandemic and made it a priority to invest in high-efficiency appliances.

"This was my first time looking into energy efficient equipment options. The energy solutions manager at FortisBC helped me every step of the way," said Randhawa. "He helped me through the application and showed me that my new appliances qualified for rebates on top of making my food more flavourful and crispy by cooking it at the perfect temperature every time."

He attributes the rebates from upgrading to energy efficient equipment as contributing to his ability to meet payroll during his first year in operation. With one location in Surrey, Randhawa is planning to open more locations across the province and intends to continue to install high efficiency equipment in future locations.

"We are honoured to collaborate with entrepreneurs like Lucky and look forward to future partnerships with more small businesses to find innovative ways to save energy, reduce costs and help their businesses grow," said Williams.

The active participation by entrepreneurs in these programs make it possible for FortisBC to contribute to the province's climate action goals and stay on track with reaching their ambitious 30BY30 target to reduce customers' greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Businesses can take advantage of FortisBC's specialized programs by purchasing and installing high-efficiency equipment that meets the eligibility requirements. To learn more about FortisBC's Small Business Program, visit fortisbc.com/smallbusiness or to learn about FortisBC's suite of commercial energy efficiency programs visit, fortisbc.com/businessrebates.

