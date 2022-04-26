National Hospice Palliative Care Week 2022 – Living in Colour

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - From May 1st – 7th , 2022, the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA) is honouring National Hospice Palliative Care Week by celebrating the beauty and colour that hospice palliative care brings to the lives it touches with its Living in Colour campaign.

At the heart of hospice palliative care lies the belief that every person deserves a vibrant and beautiful life, from beginning to end. Just as the person is at the center of this approach to care, they are also at the center of this campaign. CHPCA invites all who have a story about the impact that hospice palliative care had on them and their family to share it with their communities and on social media using the hashtags #LivingInColour and #NHPCW.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information , nearly every Canadian who does not die unexpectedly could benefit from palliative care. For those facing a life-limiting illness, it can feel like their world has faded to shades of grey. Hospice palliative care brings colour, peace, and joy back to their lives in the ways that matter most to them and to their family by fostering an environment of compassion and comfort where they receive support across all aspects of their lives affected by illness, so they can enjoy Living in Colour, with vibrancy and meaning until their last breath.

"It's time to shift the narrative around palliative care in Canada," states Laurel Gillespie, CEO of CHPCA. "That is why we are celebrating its beauty and its life-affirming ethos during National Hospice Palliative Care Week; because we believe that every Canadian has the right to receive care that empowers them to keep Living in Colour as long as they are here. This week, we are highlighting the benefits of the invaluable care that palliative care providers of all stripes offer to patients and their families because the quality of each person's life should be at the center of all conversations about hospice palliative care."

CHPCA created a downloadable poster here , as well as colouring pages here , as a creative activity for Canadians to express how hospice palliative care can help them to Live in Colour. To continue the conversation online, Canadians are invited to share their Living in Colour story on social media with the hashtags #LivingInColour and #NHPCW, and by engaging with CHPCA's Facebook (@CanadianHospicePalliativeCare) and Twitter (@CanadianHPCAssn) accounts.

About the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association – the national voice for hospice palliative care in Canada – is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in care for persons facing life-limiting illnesses to lessen the burdens of suffering, loneliness, and grief. CHPCA operates in close partnership with provincial hospice palliative care organizations and other national organizations with the goal of ensuring that all Canadians, regardless of where they may live, have equal access to quality hospice palliative care services for themselves and their family. Please visit www.chpca.ca to find out more.

