Celebrating Connectivity: telMAX brings Canada's Fastest Internet to The City of Richmond Hill.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - telMAX broke ground today in Richmond Hill with the commencement of a state-of-the-art fibre Internet infrastructure project that will deliver all-fibre Internet connectivity to residents and businesses throughout the community.

This new infrastructure, privately funded by telMAX, will bring cutting-edge fibre optic technology to the community, offering ultra-fast and reliable Internet access. telMAX was ranked Canada's Fastest Internet Service Provider by PC Mag in 2022 and 2023.

telMAX and The City of Richmond Hill celebrate the ground breaking of 100% fibre internet infrastructure project. (L-R) Tal Trainer - telMAX Marketing Communications, Councillor Simon Cui, Brad Fisher- telMAX CRO , John Armstrong - telMAX VP Local Government Relations, Mayor David West, Michael Strople - telMAX CEO, Deputy Mayor Godwin Chan, Stuart Roberts - telMAX President & COO, Councillor Michael Shiu, Councillor Scott Thompson. (CNW Group/telMAX)

Richmond Hill marks the next step in telMAX's expansion in the Greater Toronto Area. Today telMAX offers internet, TV and phone services in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, and Aurora.

"I am thrilled that we have broken ground on this project which will vastly improve the digital quality of life in our community," said Richmond Hill Mayor David West. "Fibre optic infrastructure will allow our residents to work from home, enjoy family time, and stay connected reliably and seamlessly. It will also allow our businesses to better compete on the global stage, and to efficiently continue serving our community. I am excited about our partnership with telMAX, and the opportunity to continue exploring and improving connectivity initiatives across the city."

This initiative is a demonstration of telMAX's commitment to providing communities with lightning-fast connections, superior local support, and a focus on delivering the top-tier customer experience that only pure fibre optic networks can offer.

"We are extremely excited to bring Canada's fastest Internet to the City of Richmond Hill via our 100% Fibre Internet network,", said telMAX CEO, Michael Strople. "This project is the next step of our commitment to bring world-class products and services to our customers – backed by our intense focus on outstanding customer service. Our fibre infrastructure enables the communities we partner with to greatly enhance connectivity for its residents, attracting company relocations, adding jobs within the local economy, and allowing remote workers to integrate seamlessly with their teams.

As our project gets underway, we look forward to expanding our award-winning services to the City of Richmond Hill."

As telMAX and the City of Richmond Hill celebrate this groundbreaking milestone, the company reaffirms its dedication and commitment to progress, innovation, and excellence in the telecommunications sector. The future of fibre internet connectivity in the Greater Toronto Area looks brighter than ever, and telMAX is proud to lead the way.

About telMAX

telMAX, a locally based company headquartered in York Region, offers Fibre Optic Internet, TV and Home Phone services. telMAX has built its own 100% fibre optic network to serve the residents and businesses of Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, and now the City of Richmond Hill. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities.

SOURCE telMAX

For further information: telMAX Media Contact, Tal Trainer, Tel: (289) 383-4217, Email: [email protected]; City of Richmond Hill Media Contact, Kate Davey, Tel: (437) 961-1775, Email: [email protected]