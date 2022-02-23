CELEBRATING CANADIAN TALENT: 2022 GOVERNOR GENERAL'S PERFORMING ARTS AWARDS LAUREATES ANNOUNCED

Fernand Dansereau, C.M. – Film and television screenwriter, director and producer

Fernand Dansereau is a pioneer of Quebec film and television. Highly respected within the industry, he has written, produced or directed landmark works that have been acclaimed by colleagues and audiences alike; he has moved thousands of viewers with such television series as Le parc des Braves and Les filles de Caleb, and, more recently, with his trilogy of films on aging. With a keen understanding of the working classes and an instinct for hope in all things, he takes a clear and compassionate look at contemporary realities and strives to make the language of cinema accessible to everyone. As the founding president of the Institut national de l'image et du son, a professional multimedia training centre in Montréal, he continues to inspire the next generation today.

Rita Shelton Deverell, C.M. – Television broadcaster, theatre artist, scholar and activist

Throughout her distinguished career in broadcasting, journalism and theatre, Rita Shelton Deverell has stood out for her innovation, creativity and inclusion. Driven by her commitment to social justice, she has focused on telling the stories of those whose voices are often unheard. She co-founded VisionTV, the world's first multifaith, multicultural network, and is one of the first Black women in Canada to be a television host and network executive. An inspiring mentor, she is a role model for young artists, students and audiences alike.

David W. Foster, O.C. – Songwriter, composer, performer, producer and philanthropist

David Foster is one of Canada's most successful popular music writers and producers. He has worked with leading music artists across the country and around the world, and helped launch the careers of such exceptional talents as Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and Josh Groban. A generous philanthropist, notably through his eponymous foundation, he has donated his time and talent to more than 400 charities, and has hosted, produced or directed numerous benefit concerts.

Tomson Highway, O.C. – Author (plays, novels, non-fiction) and pianist/songwriter

Tomson Highway is one of Canada's most acclaimed writers and performers. His work shines a light on Indigenous people and culture; his plays (which include the award-winning The Rez Sisters and Dry Lips Oughta Move to Kapuskasing) are taught and performed around the world. A classically trained pianist, he has lectured and performed across Canada and abroad, and is a highly entertaining and sought-after speaker on topics ranging from music and literature to diversity in the workplace.

Linda Rabin, C.M. – Dancer, teacher, choreographer and somatic movement educator

A pioneer of contemporary dance in Canada, Linda Rabin has more than 50 years of experience as a dancer, teacher and choreographer. As a somatic movement educator, she helps artists and individuals from all backgrounds realize their personal and creative processes, both onstage and in their daily lives. An explorer by nature, she has travelled widely and is keenly interested in the cultures and rituals of different countries. As a workshop leader across Canada and internationally, she generously shares her lifelong passion: exploring movement as art, as a transformational process, and as a healing and spiritual practice.

The Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Voluntarism in the Performing Arts, which recognizes outstanding contribution by an individual or group in voluntary service to the performing arts in Canada:

Michelle Smith

Michelle Smith is a rare pearl indeed: a dedicated volunteer with a background in finance who loves fundraising. As such, she is often called upon for her generosity, creativity and boundless energy. Through her active involvement with and support for many Francophone community and arts organizations in her home province of Manitoba, she has made an indelible contribution to the cultural and linguistic vitality of her community.

The National Arts Centre Award recognizes work of an extraordinary nature by an individual artist or company in the past performance year:

Crystal Pite, C.M. – Choreographer and director

In a choreographic career spanning three decades, Crystal Pite has created more than 50 works for dance companies in Canada and around the world. She is the founding artistic director of the Vancouver-based company Kidd Pivot, world renowned for radical hybrids of dance and theatre that are assembled with a keen sense of wit and invention. Ms. Pite is known for works that courageously address such challenging and complex themes as trauma, addiction, conflict, consciousness and mortality; her bold and original vision has earned her international acclaim and inspired an entire generation of dance artists.

"The arts play a vital role in our lives, which has been made powerfully evident as we face great challenges during the pandemic," said Douglas Knight, Chair and CEO of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Foundation (GGPAAF), and Anik Bissonnette, Co-Chair of the Foundation. "While we celebrate and congratulate the exceptional 2022 Awards laureates, we should also pause and be grateful to all Canadian artists, and their supporters, who have been bringing us light and a sense of community in difficult times."

"The paramount importance of artistic creation and the irreplaceable role of the artists at the heart of our individual and collective lives have emerged with force during the pandemic," stated Simon Brault, Director and CEO of the Canada Council for the Arts. "Music, voices, words, dance and moving images help us stay connected to the world and to our own destiny. These awards to extraordinary artists are a public recognition of art as an essential service, for maintaining social ties and for protecting our right to happiness."

"Artists tell stories that celebrate our diversity and bring us together," said NAC President and CEO Christopher Deacon. "They inspire us—both as individuals and as a country—to be better, and to make our world better. As a founding partner of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards, we are honoured to celebrate some of Canada's greatest artists and arts volunteers and the crucial role they play in the life of our nation."

Created in 1992 under the distinguished patronage of the late Right Honourable Ramon John Hnatyshyn, then-Governor General of Canada, and his wife Gerda, these prestigious awards are presented annually to Canadians whose accomplishments have inspired and enriched the cultural life of our country. Nominations for these highly acclaimed awards are submitted by members of the public to recognize artists who have made a lifetime commitment and contribution to the performing arts in Canada.

