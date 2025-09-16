Celebrating Canadian sound: SiriusXM Music Town brings one of Canada's biggest bands to a local stage

Canadians can now nominate their hometown to win a live concert by The Beaches

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada is excited to announce the return of SiriusXM Music Town, a national program that shines a spotlight on remarkable local stories and homegrown music by bringing a top Canadian act to a town not typically on the concert circuit. Starting today, Canadians can nominate their town for a chance to win an unforgettable live show featuring JUNO Award-winning band The Beaches.

The eight towns with the best nominations will be named finalists, and that's when communities will show their hometown pride through voting and rallying. One lucky town will ultimately be crowned 2025 SiriusXM Music Town and host an amazing live gig this fall!

"As SiriusXM Canada comes up on its 20th anniversary, there's never been a better time to do what we do best – bring people together through the power of music and get Canadian fans closer to the artists and experiences they love," explains Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD, SiriusXM Canada. "We've proudly supported Canadian culture, music, and homegrown talent for the past two decades, and the return of SiriusXM Music Town is both a true celebration of local pride and a culmination of our commitment."

"We've had the privilege of playing big stages and festivals, but there's nothing quite like performing at home in front of our Canadian fans," says Jordan Miller, lead singer of The Beaches. "We're so grateful for SiriusXM's support in amplifying Canadian acts like ours, and excited to bring SiriusXM Music Town to a community that doesn't often host big shows. We can't wait to play live for fans in their backyard this fall!"

The 2025 SiriusXM Music Town program will roll out in three key phases:

1. Town Nominations

Canadians can nominate their town by sharing what makes their community special and what a live concert would mean to them at siriusxm.ca/musictown. Nominations accepted until Sunday, October 5.

2. Top 8: Voting & Rallying

On Tuesday, October 14, SiriusXM Canada will announce the eight finalist towns kicking off the voting and rallying phase! From mayors and business owners to auto dealers and superfans, locals will show their hometown pride by casting daily votes and rallying their community across social media. Every vote, post, share, like, and comment will count toward the ultimate concert!

3. Winner Announcement + Concert

On October 29, one lucky Canadian town will officially be crowned the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town! Planning will promptly get underway for the incredible concert and community celebration, with a few surprises & delights along the way. !

SiriusXM Music Town is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its North American-wide reach and significant financial contributions of over $200M in Canadian Content Development contributions.

About The Beaches

The Beaches are doing everything their way. After more than a decade together, sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller with closest friends Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman-McDaniel enter a new era. Their Juno Award-winning album Blame My Ex turned heartbreak into self-discovery, with lead single "Blame Brett" amassing 140 million streams across all platforms and fueling a sold-out world tour, from Toronto's Budweiser Stage to Brooklyn, LA, Vancouver, and London. Now, No Hard Feelings delivers bold anthems, witty lyricism, and unapologetic grunge, set to solidify The Beaches as a driving force in alt-rock today.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit SiriusXM.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

