OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary, marking its continued dedication to advocacy, professional excellence, and leadership to improve access to mental health care across Canada. To mark this milestone, the CCPA will celebrate through a series of national events, reflecting on achievements over the organization's long history and looking to the future of the profession and improving access to mental health services for all Canadians.

Throughout its history, CCPA boards, staff and thousands of volunteers have worked alongside provincial/territorial, national, and international partners to advance the profession of counsellors and psychotherapists and strengthen mental health care for all Canadians. We recognize and appreciate the contributions of our partner organizations, past and present, whose collaboration has helped shape mental health services across the country. Looking ahead, CCPA remains committed to advocating for regulation in all unregulated provinces while ensuring that counselling, counselling therapy, and psychotherapy professionals across Canada continue to meet high standards of ethical and competent care.

Most recently, CCPA successfully advocated for the removal of GST/HST on counselling therapy and psychotherapy services for regulated counselling therapists and psychotherapists. This exemption was further extended to Canadian Certified Counsellors (CCCs) to recognize a designation established by CCPA in 1986 to uphold professional standards in unregulated provinces and territories.

"Sixty years ago, CCPA was founded to unite members of our profession and address the growing need for accessible care," said Carrie Foster, CCPA President. "Today, we celebrate the countless lives changed through therapy and our ongoing commitment to building a future where mental health is valued and given the same essential attention as physical health."

As CCPA celebrates six decades of progress, the association remains committed to its mission of supporting its members and ensuring that all Canadians have access to safe, ethical, and effective mental health care.

"Our work is far from over," said Dr. Kim Hollihan, CCPA CEO. "CCPA will continue to advocate for regulation in all unregulated provinces and in the interim, recognition of the Canadian Certified Counsellor designation, to ensure Canadians have equitable access to mental health supports no matter where they live."

About CCPA: Established in 1965, CCPA is the national bilingual association representing the collective voice of over 16,000 professional counsellors and psychotherapists in Canada. For over 60 years, CCPA has played a pivotal role in championing the profession, achieving critical regulatory milestones, and ensuring that Canadians have access to high-quality, ethical, and effective counselling, counselling therapy, and psychotherapy services.

For more information on CCPA's advocacy efforts and professional support, visit www.ccpa-accp.ca

