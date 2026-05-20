New products include Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF Fund

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - With growing demand for investing opportunities in emerging markets, alternatives, and Canada, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") is launching four new mutual funds and corresponding ETF series, as well as a new ETF Fund (the Funds). The ETFs will begin trading on the TSX as of this morning.

As of May 7, 2026, Fidelity's ETF assets under management have reached $34.87 billion.

New Products

Fidelity Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund & ETF Series (FEMO)

Fidelity Global Concentrated Value Fund & ETF Series (FGCV)

Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund & ETF Series (FFAB)

Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund & ETF Series (FMAB)

Fidelity All-Canadian Equity ETF Fund

Why now: Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund & ETF Series (FEMO)

Emerging markets are among some of the fastest-growing regions in the world despite geopolitical uncertainties

FEMO is a convenient way to capture these growth opportunities

Why now: Fidelity Global Concentrated Value Fund & ETF Series (FGCV)

Access a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction, value-oriented investments, selected by veteran portfolio manager Dan Dupont

investments, selected by veteran portfolio manager Dan Dupont Global equities matter: they expand the investable universe and provide access to differentiated sources of return across economies, industries, and business cycles

Why now: Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund & ETF Series (FFAB)

Go beyond traditional fixed income. As the interest rate environment evolves and inflation remains a key topic, long/short strategies may offer additional ways to generate return or reduce volatility

Why now: Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund & ETF Series (FMAB)

Simplify alternatives: access the breadth of Fidelity's liquid alternative capabilities in a single solution

access the breadth of Fidelity's liquid alternative capabilities in a single solution A multi-asset alternative fund which can act as a complement to traditional equity and fixed income

Why now: Fidelity All Canadian Equity ETF Fund

Fidelity polling from earlier this month shows that Canadian equities are the number one asset class financial advisors are increasing exposure to, underscoring growing enthusiasm for investing in Canada

Offers a mutual fund version of the existing ETF (FCCA), expanding choice for investors and advisors

"In an increasingly crowded ETF marketplace, it can be hard to choose products for your portfolio. What sets Fidelity apart is our portfolio management expertise, global research, and long-term performance," said Kelly Creelman, Executive Vice President, Products and Innovation, Fidelity. "Today's launch gives investors and advisors access to these strengths, and new ways to invest in Canada, emerging and developed markets, and alternatives."

Meet the Managers

John Dance (Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund & ETF Series)

Has managed Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund* since 2019

Joined Fidelity in 2006

Previously served as portfolio manager of Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund*, Fidelity/Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Funds*, and sub-portfolio of Fidelity International Equity Central Fund*

Earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with first class honors, in finance from The University of Sydney, and his diploma of financial markets from the Securities Institute of Australia.

*Funds listed are available to U.S. investors only.

Dan Dupont (Fidelity Global Concentrated Value Fund & ETF Series)

Manages Fidelity Canadian Large Cap Fund (since 2011), Fidelity Concentrated Value Private Pool (since 2012) and Fidelity Global Value Long/Short Fund (since 2020)

Co-manages Fidelity NorthStar ® Fund and manages the underlying funds for Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund, Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund, Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund, Fidelity Income Allocation Fund, Fidelity Monthly Income Fund and Fidelity NorthStar ® Balanced Fund.

Fund and manages the underlying funds for Fidelity Multi-Alt Equity Fund, Fidelity Global Equity+ Fund, Fidelity Global Equity+ Balanced Fund, Fidelity Income Allocation Fund, Fidelity Monthly Income Fund and Fidelity NorthStar Balanced Fund. Joined Fidelity in 2001 as a research analyst

Earned a joint honours BCom in economics and finance from McGill University.

Peter Khan (Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund & ETF Series)

Co-manages Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund and is the co-lead manager of Fidelity US High Yield Strategies Fund at Fidelity International

Joined Fidelity Canada Investment Management in 2022 as a fixed income portfolio manager, bringing 31 years of fixed income investment experience.

Earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from NYU Stern School of Business and A.B. History from University of California, Berkeley.

Olivier Simon-Vermot (Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund & ETF Series)

Co-manages Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund and is the co-manager of Fidelity US High Yield Strategies Fund at Fidelity International

Joined Fidelity Canada Investment Management in 2022 as a Director of Research, building Fidelity's first Toronto-based fixed-income analyst team.

Earned an MBA from INSEAD, and a B.A., Economics from Columbia University.

Learn more about the Funds

Financial advisors: join us live for FidelityConnects today at 11:30 a.m. EST for a launch day discussion with Fidelity's Executive VP of Client Experience Dave Bushnell, VP of Product and Managed Accounts, Andrew Clee, and VP of Product Research and Development Vivian Hsu

join us live for FidelityConnects today at 11:30 a.m. EST for a launch day discussion with Fidelity's Executive VP of Client Experience Dave Bushnell, VP of Product and Managed Accounts, Andrew Clee, and VP of Product Research and Development Vivian Hsu Financial advisors: join us live for FidelityConnects on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. EST to hear directly from Rory Poole and Brendan Sims, members of Fidelity's alternatives team

join us live for FidelityConnects on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. EST to hear directly from Rory Poole and Brendan Sims, members of Fidelity's alternatives team Investors and advisors: Tune into Fidelity's YouTube Live from the TSX on May 21 at 3:45 p.m. EST

Tune into Fidelity's YouTube Live from the TSX on May 21 at 3:45 p.m. EST Follow @FidelityCanada on social media for content on the Funds, regular market insights, and more

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC



At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $396 billion (as at May 14, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

Fidelity Alternative Bond Fund & ETF Series and Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund & ETF Series (the Funds) are alternative mutual funds. They have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these Funds from conventional mutual funds may include: increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the Funds' investment objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the Funds decrease in value.

Fidelity Multi-Alt Balanced Fund & ETF Series

This Fund has obtained exemptive relief to permit it to engage in short-selling strategies in excess of the short-selling limits permitted under applicable securities legislation for both alternative mutual funds and conventional mutual funds. Consistent with the Fund's investment objectives, the Fund may engage in the short-selling of securities and/or cash borrowing with a combined limit of 100% of its net asset value.

1Fidelity ETF assets under management grew by 1221% between December 2021 and April 2026.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

www.fidelity.ca

Listen to FidelityConnects on Apple or Spotify

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]