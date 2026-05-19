New polling from Fidelity Investments Canada shows Canadian equities is #1 for financial advisors right now over other regions and asset classes

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In a geopolitically uncertain world, financial advisors across the country are looking to Canada for stability and compelling investment opportunities, suggesting right now may be Canada's moment in the markets.

According to the latest FidelityConnects Advisor Pulse Polls, conducted during Fidelity FOCUS 2026 – which brought together more than 4,000 financial advisors - over 1,700 respondents chose Canadian equities as the number one asset class they are increasing exposure to in today's volatile markets, surpassing bonds, gold and other asset classes.

Fidelity (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC) Asset classes advisors are increasing exposure to in today’s volatile markets (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC) Regions advisors see as offering the most compelling investment opportunities right now (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

When asked further about what region offers the most compelling investment opportunity right now, advisors doubled down, choosing Canada again as the number one region above Emerging Markets, United States and Europe.

In their recent thought leadership paper, Conflict favours commodities and Canada, Fidelity's Canadian Global Asset Allocation Team, who manage $118 billion on behalf of over one million Canadian investors, outlines how stronger global demand for commodities, combined with supply constraints, is benefiting reliable producers like Canada, and explains why they are overweight Canadian assets.

"Advisors are increasingly turning to Canada for its certainty, stability and opportunity," said Chris Pepper, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity. "As macro conditions evolve in support of Canadian markets and governments focus on growth and investment, advisors are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in their home market."

About the FidelityConnects Advisor Pulse Polls

FidelityConnects Advisor Pulse Polls capture real-time sentiment from one of Canada's most engaged advisor communities, tracking perspectives on markets, geopolitics, technology, regulation and the business of advice. Poll sample sizes for this release ranged from 1,719 to 1,730 advisors. Polls were conducted May 5 - 6, 2026 during the Fidelity FOCUS virtual show.

About FidelityConnects

For the fifth consecutive year, FidelityConnects was ranked the #1 webcast and podcast by Canadian financial advisors, according to the 2025 Environics Advisor Digital Experience Study. Episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and other major platforms.

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About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $396 billion (as at May 12, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

https://www.fidelity.ca

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]; Catherine Fiorino, Communications Manager, E: [email protected]