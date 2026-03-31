TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) today announced plans for the following terminations with an expected effective date on or around July 24, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), subject to securityholder approval for certain class funds.

As part of its normal course of business, Fidelity regularly reviews its funds with the goal of streamlining offerings for investors. The proposed terminations will result in a more simplified fund line-up that is easier for investors to navigate.

Proposed fund terminations

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF (FCMI)

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF Fund

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF (FCGI)

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF Fund

Fidelity Long-Term Leaders Currency Neutral Fund

Fidelity Long-Term Leaders Fund

Investors in the terminating funds will be sent a notice of termination at least 60 days prior to the Effective Date. The terminating ETFs are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at Fidelity's request, at the close of business on or about July 24, 2026. In addition, the terminating funds will generally be closed to new purchases by new investors as of today.

Investors will be able to switch into other Fidelity mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date, subject to the procedures and requirements set out in the relevant prospectus(es).

Proposed corporate class terminations

Fidelity Disruptors® Class

Fidelity DisruptiveTM Automation Class

The proposed terminations of Fidelity Disruptors® Class and Fidelity DisruptiveTM Automation Class are subject to the approval of securityholders under applicable corporate law. Securityholder meetings in respect of such approvals will be held virtually on or about June 25, 2026, where securityholders will be asked to approve certain amendments to the articles of Fidelity Capital Structure Corp. with respect to the cancellation and redemption of shares of the class funds in connection with the proposed terminations. Further details regarding the proposed terminations will be sent to securityholders in advance of the securityholder meetings.

Investors in Fidelity Disruptors® Class and Fidelity DisruptiveTM Automation Class will be able to voluntarily switch into other Fidelity mutual funds or redeem their securities prior to the Effective Date. In addition, these class funds will be closed to new purchases by new investors as of today.

Fidelity encourages investors in the terminating funds to speak with their financial advisors about the proposed terminations and to review their options.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $363 billion (as at March 18, 2026), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

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SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For more information, please contact: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected]