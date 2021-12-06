"In this and in all seasons, our dairy farmers are providing Canadians with high-quality milk that meets some of the most stringent standards in the world," says Pierre Lampron, president of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "Under our proAction® quality assurance program, we continuously evolve to reflect the latest best practices in areas like sustainability, animal care, food safety, and more."

From the butter in freshly-baked cookies to the cheese on a festive buffet, Canadian dairy offers something for everyone. Through this campaign, DFC encourages Canadians to look for the Blue Cow logo when stocking up on entertaining essentials, as it symbolizes the hard work and stringent standards behind safe, nutritious and high-quality dairy products made right here at home. No matter how we celebrate, that feeling of 'home' is what makes this time of year so special, and supporting local business is a great way to celebrate home for the holidays – even if we can't be there in person.

"Canadians honour this season in many ways, but what we all have in common is we can trust that dairy products displaying our iconic Blue Cow symbol will live up to the world's highest standards," says Pamela Nalewajek, DFC's vice-president of marketing and business stakeholder relations. "When consumers #ChooseCanadianDairy, they are not only sharing some of the world's best dairy products with their friends and family, they are also supporting the local farming families who feed our nation – over the holidays and throughout the whole year."

Launching in parallel with #ChooseCanadianDairy, DFC's Happy Holi-Dairy campaign is a complementary digital platform targeted at Millennial and Gen-Z consumers. A take on awkward conversations that young Canadians may experience with relatives this season, Happy Holi-Dairy shows us how to make our holiday moments better by redirecting the discussion to interesting facts about Canadian dairy! This campaign helps to debunk myths young consumers may have about dairy, granting them a social license to consume high-quality Canadian dairy products over the holidays – and beyond.

Both four-week-long, national and bilingual campaigns begin December 6th, featuring a national TV campaign with retail, out of home and digital elements for #ChooseCanadianDairy, and social and digital components (featuring online video, influencers, web and audio) for Happy Holi-Dairy.

Links to view the campaigns:

#ChooseCanadianDairy, click here

Happy Holidairy, click here

Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.

