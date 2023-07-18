As this year's outstanding crop of sweet, plump, and juicy BC cherries makes its way to retail grocers and markets across the country, Canadians from coast to coast are encouraged to 'Buy Fresh, Buy Canadian'. The inaugural Canadian Cherry Month, July 15-August 15, is a celebration of the remarkable quality and flavour of fresh Canadian cherries and a tribute to our hardworking Canadian cherry farmers.

KELOWNA, BC, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - As the peak of the Canadian cherry season gets underway, so does the first annual Canadian Cherry Month, taking place July 15 to August 15, 2023. The theme this year is 'Buy Fresh, Buy Canadian!'.

"Canadian Cherry Month was developed to showcase the remarkable quality and taste of Canadian cherries and to recognize the significant contributions of BC cherry producers to the Canadian agriculture industry and the economy", said Sukhpaul Bal, President of the BC Cherry Association. "We invite all Canadians to join us in celebrating our homegrown, delicious, and nutritious fruit, and encourage consumers across the country to ask their retail grocers for sweet Canadian cherries this season" added Bal.

Cherries from BC are known for their sweet flavour, deep colour, and firm texture. When choosing cherries, buyers should look for firm fruit with green stems and uniform colour. To find out more about Canadian cherries, including their incredible health benefits, and to sign up to receive details of upcoming contests and promotions, consumers can visit CanadianCherryMonth.com.

Canadian grocery retailers who want to showcase Canadian cherries during Canadian Cherry Month can visit the Retail section of the BC Cherry Association website. In addition to having access to the Retail Display Toolkit, retailers can sign up to participate in the 1st Annual Retail Display Competition.

About BC Cherries

Cherries have a long and rich history in Canada, dating back to the late 1800s when cherry trees were first planted in the Okanagan Valley. Today, 95% of Canadian sweet cherries are grown in BC with over 400 cherry growers producing over 20,000 tonnes of cherries each year.

The Okanagan, Similkameen, and Creston Valleys are renowned for producing some of the world's finest cherries, thanks to the ideal growing conditions, including a unique combination of sun-drenched summers with warm days and cool nights, fertile soil, and ample irrigation. To learn more about BC Cherries and Canadian Cherry Month, visit CanadianCherryMonth.com.

