TORONTO, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Espolòn Tequila is excited to launch two limited-edition capsule collections created in partnership with local Vancouver and Toronto streetwear brands Vancity Original and PARANOID. The collections comprise of custom-made sweatshirts, t-shirts and caps whose designs are inspired by the blending of traditional Mexican heritage and Canadian urban street culture. Limited number of free pieces will be available to public on May 5th at 12:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EDT) while supplies last.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Espolòn® Tequila’s free Limited Edition Streetwear Collection release, in partnership with Vancity Original® and PARANOID®. (CNW Group/Campari Group Canada)

To design the collection, Vancity Original and PARANOID joined Espolòn Tequila for an immersive trip to Mexico, visiting Mexico City and Aguascalientes - hometown of José Guadalupe Posada whose revolutionary and iconic art serves as an inspiration behind the Espolòn Tequila label artwork. Filled with creative energy from the trip, Vancity Original and PARANOID each created a distinct Cinco de Mayo streetwear collection, reflecting their own unique vision of Espolòn Tequila and modern Mexico.

Jeff Martin, the founder of Vancity Original, worked alongside Mexican-Canadian visual artist, Malamen, to authentically fuse Mexican tradition with modern street culture with a nod to his hometown of Vancouver featuring imagery of the Aztec God of Rain. Toronto native PARANOID's capsule collection is an enigmatic, thought-provoking modern take on an artistic style popularized by José Guadalupe Posada.

"We had a blast working with Espolòn to develop a collection that pulls together modern aspects of Mexican culture and historical influences," said Caleb Cooper and Matthew Chrones Scott, co-founders and designers at PARANOID. "Everyone has that one t-shirt they love the most and we can't wait for this new collection to be someone's new favourite."

The final designs of the two capsule collections are a unique blend of colour, pride and thought-provoking art that embodies the heart of Espolòn, a tequila that brings out the real spirit of modern Mexico while honouring the tradition of craftsmanship and culture.

"Cinco de Mayo is an important opportunity to celebrate Mexican culture in North America. Our streetwear collections with Vancity Original and PARANOID brings to life the celebration in a way that feels authentic, fresh and contemporary." says David Allard, Vice President of Marketing at Campari Canada.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style, on May 5, 2024 at 12:00pm EDT a limited quantity of both capsule collection items will be released to the public for free on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. For those keen to get their hands on an item from this limited release, the official Countdown page is live at contest.espolontequila.com/cinco-de-mayo-streetwear-drop/.

In addition to the online drop, a selection of the capsule items will be available at the Vancity Original store located at 819 Hornby St in Vancouver and PARANOID located at 640 Dundas St W in Toronto, for walk-ins to claim on a first come first serve basis.

"I always have a bottle of Espolòn in my home bar, so I was excited when Espolòn reached out. We had a great time working together to create a collection that fuses urban lifestyle with a homage to Mexican heritage, artwork, and streetwear," said Jeff Martin, Founder and Designer at Vancity Original. "We are looking forward to seeing people celebrating with us and seeing the collection as wearable pieces of art."

ABOUT ESPOLÒN TEQUILA

Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Blue Weber Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, Espolòn's award-winning tequilas are the pride of the Casa San Nicolás. Espolòn was the realization of a lifelong desire for late founder and Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, who dreamed of creating a tequila that blends artisanal Mexican tradition with modern techniques.

2024 marks a significant milestone for Espolòn Tequila, which this year celebrates 25 years since the introduction of its signature Tequila Blanco.

Espolòn is, at its heart, a tribute to Mexican culture, with striking bottle designs by the rich, storied history of Mexico. Through its labels, Espolòn pays tribute to a true luminary – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer, and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calaveras (skeletons), were a powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today. Today, Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Espolòn Tequila Reposado, Espolòn Tequila Añejo, and Espolòn Cristalino each spotlight different moments in Mexican history, led by the legendary rooster, Ramón. For more information on Espolòn, visit Espolòntequila.com.

When mixing and sipping Espolòn Tequila, please enjoy responsibly.

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en. Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT VANCITY ORIGINAL BRAND

Vancity Original Brand was established in 1998 and founded by Jeff Martin, also known as Mister Martini. Celebrating 25 years and hundreds of designs later, Vancity Original has become a staple streetwear and fashion brand for Vancouver locals, travelers, and celebrities.

ABOUT PARANOID STREETWEAR

Founded in 2015 by Matthew Chrones Scott and Caleb Cooper, PARANOID is a Toronto-based streetwear brand and screen-printing shop built on creativity, authenticity and a fearless attitude.

SOURCE Campari Group Canada

For further information: Stacey Young, Consultant, Hill &Knowlton, [email protected]