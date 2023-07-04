Celebrate Christmas in July with redtag.ca

Unwrap exclusive savings on vacation packages!

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready to sleigh your travel plans with redtag.ca's highly anticipated Christmas in July! Bringing you the hottest deals of the season, beat the holiday rush by booking your fall or winter vacation early and take advantage of exclusive savings that will leave you feeling merry and bright.

With Christmas in July, redtag.ca aims to provide Canadian travellers with a tremendous opportunity to plan their dream vacations with early booking savings. As space sells out quickly, now is the perfect time to secure your spot for a memorable fall or winter getaway. With the exclusive promo code, travellers can unlock $125 off* per booking.

From July 3 to July 31, 2023, Canadians can visit redtag.ca and explore an array of vacation options that cater to every traveller's needs. Don't miss out on amazing deals from travellers' favourite tour operators, resorts, destinations, and cruise lines. Christmas spirit is in the air with jolly-good savings on vacation packages, flight and hotel bundles, flights, hotels, car rentals, and cruises!

Planning your dream vacation should be as exhilarating as unwrapping a gift on Christmas morning. Turn your vacation dreams into reality with redtag.ca. For complete terms and conditions or to take advantage of this offer, visit www.redtag.ca between July 3-31 while supplies last.

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is one of Canada's leading full-service travel companies designed to connect travellers to their dream getaways through the power of innovation and technology. They specialize in customized trips worldwide while finding the best deals on vacation packages, flights, cruises, hotels, car rentals, and more. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca.

