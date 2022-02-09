GUELPH, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians from coast to coast are invited to celebrate Canada's Agriculture Day on February 22. Canada's Agriculture Day is a day designated for our country to come together to recognize and celebrate the men and women who produce the food that Canadians, and people around the globe, love to eat.

On February 22, Canadians are invited to share their passion for food and agriculture on social media by using the official hashtag #CdnAgDay. There are many ways to participate including sharing a meal with loved ones using Canadian ingredients and posting a photo or video highlighting Canadian food and agriculture.

Canada's Agriculture Day is hosted by Agriculture More Than Ever, with the support of the entire Canadian food system.

Quotes

"As we approach Canadian Agriculture Day, I want to recognize the hard work of agricultural producers and all agri-food workers across the country. I encourage everyone to take this day to thank these people who, despite the many challenges of the past two years, remain committed to providing us with healthy, nutritious and high-quality food. It is through the dedication of our farmers to their land and their animals, their concern for the environment and their commitment to our rural communities that Canada is known for its sustainable agriculture."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Consumers want to know where their food comes from, who is producing it and how. Canada's Ag Day provides an excellent opportunity to connect them to the people who produce their food and have these important conversations. It is also a day to thank farmers and producers for their hard work to provide the country and the world with some of the safest, high-quality food".

- John Jamieson, President and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI)

About Agriculture More Than Ever

In May 2021, the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity assumed the leadership of Agriculture More Than Ever. Agriculture More Than Ever engages in positive dialogue around ag and food and creates trust between producers and consumers. For more information, visit agriculturemorethanever.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity is a national charity with a clearly defined mandate to help Canada's food system earn public trust by coordinating research, resources, dialogue, and communications. For more information, visit foodintegrity.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Canadian Centre for Food Integrity

For further information: Media Contact: Severine Lavoie, Communications Manager, Canadian Centre for Food Integrity, 579-490-4368, [email protected]