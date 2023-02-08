GUELPH, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians from coast to coast are invited to participate in Canada's Agriculture Day celebrations on February 15, a day that highlights the food we love and the people who produce it.

Canada's Agriculture Day embraces and recognizes the efforts and accomplishments of our farmers and agri-food industry. This sector plays a crucial role in feeding our nation, people around the globe and maintaining a strong economy.

Canada's Agriculture Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to farmers for their dedication and hard work, regardless of weather conditions and challenges, they continue to provide us with nutritious and safe food.

Canadians are invited to share their love for Canadian food on February 15 by using the official hashtag #CdnAgDay on social media. Some creative ways to join the online celebrations include preparing a meal made from Canadian ingredients, sharing photos and videos of Canadian agriculture and local food, and thanking our farmers for their hard work and nutritious food they provide to Canadians and people around the world.

Quotes

"On Canada's Agriculture Day, I invite you to raise your forks to our farmers. Their passion, tenacity, adaptability and commitment to the protection of the environment and animal welfare allow us to continue being a global leader in sustainable agriculture."

-The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canadian agriculture is a vital and resilient industry that continues to provide safe, high-quality food for Canadians and people around the world. We are proud of the hardworking farmers and industry professionals who are committed to the responsible and sustainable production of food."

- John Jamieson, President and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI)

About Canada's Agriculture Day and Agriculture More Than Ever

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity leads the online forum Agriculture More Than Ever, which fosters positive discussions about agriculture and food and builds trust between producers and consumers. Agriculture More Than Ever has also been the driving force behind Canada's Agriculture Day, launched in 2017 to celebrate Canadian agriculture, food and everyone who works in the industry. For more information, visit agriculturemorethanever.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity is a national charity with a clearly defined mandate to help Canada's food system earn public trust by coordinating research, resources, dialogue, and communications. For more information, visit foodintegrity.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

