Celebrate Black History Month on SiriusXM

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM announced new limited-engagement channels and specialty programming as a part of SiriusXM Celebrates Black History Month , available now across SiriusXM platforms . For the month of February, SiriusXM and its brands will be spotlighting Black artists and personalities who have created new genres, styles and ways of thinking, forever transforming Black communities and beyond.

Save the Music's "J Dilla Day" to be amplified across SiriusXM

Beginning February 4, SiriusXM will launch several limited-engagement music channels saluting some of the most influential, pioneering Black artists including Aretha Franklin and Miles Davis, in addition to celebrating the sounds and artists from legendary record label, Motown. SiriusXM has collaborated with these historic artists and their teams to create unique, curated radio channels exclusively for listeners and fans.

Across SiriusXM channels listeners will find a variety of specialty programming celebrating the impact of Black culture, traditions, history, and those who we call "wave-makers." For a full schedule of all Black History Month special programming on SiriusXM please visit: www.siriusxm.ca/BlackHistoryMonth.

Key programming highlights celebrating Black History Month below.

SiriusXM Special Music Programming:

The Aretha Franklin Channel will pay homage to the 'Queen of Soul' by featuring Franklin's iconic catalogue, from her early recordings to biggest hits, which have withstood the test of time. Listeners can also expect to hear music from artists that have been influenced by Franklin. The Aretha Franklin Channel will be available on the SXM App in the Hip-Hop/R&B category beginning February 4 for 30 days. SiriusXM channel 104 will become the Aretha Franklin Channel from February 14 through February 20.

Miles Davis Radio will honour one of the most significant and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz music by showcasing music from over 100 of Davis' albums and featuring alumni band members as hosts. These band members include Marcus Miller, Lenny White, John Beasley, Joey DeFrancesco, Vince Wilburn Jr., and others. Miles Davis Radio will be available on the SXM App in the Jazz/Standards category beginning February 4 for 30 days. SiriusXM channel 67 (Real Jazz) will become Miles Davis Radio from February 14 through February 20.

The Motown Channel will celebrate the iconic record label envisioned by Berry Gordy Jr. that generated history-making artists who changed music forever. The channel will feature music from Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Jackson 5 and more. A special virtual event, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of The Supremes, with founding member, the late Mary Wilson, will also be broadcast on the channel. The Motown Channel will be available on the SXM App beginning February 4 for 30 days. SiriusXM channel 49 (Soul Town) will become The Motown Channel from February 21 through February 27.

Rock the Bells (ch. 43) and Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44) "Save the Music's J Dilla Day'' - On February 7, SiriusXM will celebrate the life and legacy of rapper J Dilla with a special conversation with his mother, Maureen Yancey. SiriusXM listeners will hear details on-air about Save The Music's J Dilla Tech Grant, which offers new pathways for students interested in the art and science of beat-making, music production, and more, by delivering the future of music-learning through innovative tech tools and curriculum outside the traditional music programs.

BB King's Bluesville (ch. 74) "Influences of the Blues with Keb Mo"- Blues legend Keb Mo gives insight into the music of influential African American Blues artists debuting on February 1 with encores throughout the month. The special will also be available for streaming through the SXM App.

Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (ch. 19) "Bob Marley Roots 77 Birthday Concert" - In honour of what would have been iconic musician, Bob Marley's 77th birthday on February 6, Tuff Gong Radio is airing a special concert recorded at Tuff Gong International Studios in Kingston, Jamaica. The lineup includes reggae, roots, and dancehall legends as well as contemporary stars all paying tribute – featuring Marcia Griffiths, Bugle, Amanyea, Tony Rebel, Gyptian, Queen Ifrica, and Black Am I. Launching February 6 on Tuff Gong Radio, then on the SXM App beginning February 7.

The Groove (ch. 50), "Funkiest Funk Songs of All Time"- Funk legend Bootsy Collins counts down all your favourite 1970's funk songs from George Clinton to The Commodores. "Funkiest Funk Songs of All Time" will air February 20 at 12 PM ET and will become available for streaming on the SXM App beginning February 21.

Heart and Soul (ch. 48) "Black History Month Kick Off"- Multi-GRAMMY® winning singer and songwriter PJ Morton and his band join Cayman Kelly for "Live from the Gumbo Recording Studios" in New Orleans. Morton will perform music from his new project coming later this year and some of his classic hits. The special will air February 1 at 5 PM ET and will be rebroadcast February 5 at 12 PM ET and February 6 at 8 PM ET.

Heart and Soul (ch. 48) "90s Trailblazers"- India Arie, Leela James and Ledisi spin their favourite 90s hits live, starting February 21 at 5 PM ET with new episodes each Saturday.

The Heat (ch. 46) "Future Black History ''- R&B star Chloe Bailey spotlights emerging R&B and hip-hop acts who are set to make 'future history' on the charts and in culture. "Future Black History'' airs February 18 at 11 AM ET and will be available for streaming on the SXM App beginning February 19.

Real Jazz (ch. 67) "Town Hall with Christian McBride" - Seven-time GRAMMY® winning bassist, 2022 GRAMMY® Nominee, and SiriusXM Jazz host of "The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian," Christian McBride is joined by a select group of fans answering questions in a virtual SiriusXM Town Hall discussing his career and a presentation of his epic work "The Movement Revisited" honouring Civil Rights icons Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, and Martin Luther King Jr. The special will air February 3 at 6 PM ET and rebroadcast throughout the week.

Real Jazz (ch. 67) "Town Hall with Terence Blanchard" - Acclaimed trumpeter and composer, Terence Blanchard, made history in 2021 becoming the first African American composer to have an opera performed at the iconic Metropolitan Opera House. Terence Blanchard answers questions from a select group of fans for a virtual SiriusXM Town Hall discussing his operatic work, "Fire Shut Up In My Bones," his Oscar nomination for "Da 5 Bloods" soundtrack and his genre-bending, GRAMMY® nominated latest album, "Absence." The special will air February 20 at 3 PM ET and rebroadcast throughout the week.

Rock the Bells (ch. 43) "Trailblazers of Hip Hop"- Chuck D, Grandmaster Caz and Sha-Rock will host a one-hour special spotlighting some of the important early trailblazers of hip-hop (Silver Fox, Reggie Reg, Special K and Afrika Islam) Trailblazers of Hip Hop will premiere February 17 at 12 PM ET and will be available on the SXM App from February 17 - March 3.

Poplandia (ch. 754) "Jully Black Takeover" - Singer Jully Black will takeover Poplandia in celebration of Black History Month. Jully will guest DJ the hour playing some of the most influential artists of colour in Pop, Hip-Hop, and R&B. She'll be telling stories about why these songs are so important while playing some of her own music along away. Plus, you'll hear music from her brand-new album. Air Times: Friday, February 11 at 6 ET, Sunday, February 13 at 11 ET, and Wednesday, February 16 at 8 ET.

Poplandia (ch. 754) "About to Pop - Black History Month Edition" - About to Pop will showcase up and coming music from Black artists all month long. Airing at 5 and 10 ET Monday-Friday.

Influence Franco (ch. 174) "Influence-Moi Avec Sarahmée" - Senegalese-Canadian musician Sarahmée talks about artists such as Dinos, Aya Nakamura, Alicia Keys, Burma Boy and Lous and the Yakuza and the influence they had on her latest album. Air Times: Wednesday, February 9 at 6 pm ET, Thursday, February 10 at 6 am ET, Saturday, February 12 at 11 am ET, Sunday, February 13 at 5 pm ET, Monday, February 14 at 9 am ET, and Tuesday February 15 at 12 pm ET.

Influence Franco (ch. 174) "Influence-Moi Avec Webster" - Aly Ndiaye, also known as veteran rapper Webster, takes over Influence Franco to talk about the influence KC LMNOP, Yvon Krevé, Jamal, Sunz of Man and Miles Davis had on his music. We also take a deep dive into his song Quebec History X that recounts Black history in Québec from the time of Champlain to modern times. Air Times: Wednesday. February 2 at 6 pm ET, Thursday, February 3 at 6 am ET, Saturday, February 5 at 11 am ET, Sunday, February 6 at 5 pm ET, Monday, February 7 at 9 am ET, and Tuesday February 8 at 12 pm ET.

North Americana (ch. 359) "Sunday Service Blues Special" - Sarah Burke celebrates the history of the Blues and the Black musicians who started it all. Tune in every Sunday at 9 ET. Special guests include Jon Batiste, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, and Keb' Mo.' Air Times: Sundays at 9 ET.

North Americana (ch. 359) "Jon Batiste Takeover" - Award-winning musician and activist Jon Batiste takes over North Americana to celebrate Black musicians who have inspired his music and share the stories that led to his latest album We Are. He is the top GRAMMY® nominee this year, with eleven nominations including Record of the Year for Freedom, Album of the Year for We Are, and recognition in the American roots, R&B, Jazz, and soundtrack categories. Air Times: Friday, February 11 at 6 ET, Saturday, February 12 at 11 ET, and Wednesday, February 16 at 8 ET.

CBC Country (ch. 171) "Tebey Takeover" - Platinum-selling country artist Tebey takes over SiriusXM Country to spin some music from the Black musicians he believes are paving the way for emerging artists while setting up for his 2022 Shotgun Rider tour and his latest single What Was I Drinking. Air Times: Friday, February 4 at 6 ET, Sunday, February 6 at 11 ET, Wednesday, February 9 at 8 ET, Friday, February 18 at 6 ET, Sunday, February 20 at 11 ET, and Wednesday, February 23 at 8 ET.

Additional Black History Month programming across SiriusXM's music channels includes "The Top 50 70s Soul Stars Countdown" hosted by Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. on 70s on 7; TLC as featured hosts on 90s on 9; Famed writer and producer Jimmy Jam joined by SiriusXM host Chris Carter for "Twist And Shout: The Beatles' Connection to R&B and Soul Music" featuring Beatles songs performed by R&B artists and R&B songs covered by The Beatles, plus the four-part series "A Shot of Rhythm and Blues: Exploring The Beatles and Black Music" hosted by Meshell Ndegeocello, all on The Beatles Channel; "The Top 10 R&B Artists to Inspire Classic Rock hosted by Steve Jordan" on Classic Vinyl; "Benmont Tench Show" with Heartbreaker keyboardist Benmont Tench showcasing inspirational rhythm & blues and soul artists who influenced The Heartbreakers sound and the "New Guy Show" with Heartbreaker Steve Ferrone where Ferrone will spotlight influential artists like John Lee Hooker, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, James Brown, and more, both on Tom Petty Radio; "Adam Clayton's Playlist," featuring alternative soul artists on U2 X-Radio, and more.

For a full schedule of all Black History Month special programming please visit: www.siriusxm.ca/BlackHistoryMonth

SiriusXM Comedy & Talk Programming:

Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio will celebrate Black History Month with weekly segments honouring Black voices in comedy who've made substantial impacts on the industry. Some of the special programming includes a full airing of Underground Comedy Railroad 10th Anniversary Album, plus one-hour documentaries on Paul Mooney, Luenell, and the history of It's Showtime at The Apollo. The special programming premieres on Laugh Out Loud Radio (ch. 96) on Tuesdays at 2 PM ET with replays on Wednesdays at 9 AM & 9 PM ET, Fridays at 12 PM, and Sundays at 8 PM ET.

In addition, every Thursday throughout the month, Laugh Out Loud Radio will feature 30-minute blocks of some of the best stand-up comedy performances from the classic It's Showtime at the Apollo variety series that ran for two decades. Listeners will get a chance to go behind the curtains of the legendary Apollo Theater and hear stand-up from the biggest names in comedy and amateurs alike.

SiriusXM Raw Dog (ch. 99) will also broadcast the premiere of comedian Ali Siddiq's second hour-long one man show in February. The album, Ali Siddiq: The Domino Effect, will air a full week before his video special of the same name debuts. In the special, Siddiq tells the true stories of his adolescent years growing up in the Houston projects.

On Laugh USA (ch. 98), comedian Karinda Dobbins will host a half hour of comedy from the funniest Black comedians. Throughout the month, new episodes will air every Friday at 12 PM and 3 PM ET, with episodes also available on the SXM App.

Comedians Rodney Ramsey and Daniel Woodrow are guest hosting Comic Stripped on Just for Laughs Canada (ch. 168) all month long, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Underground Comedy Railroad Tour with a compilation album and interviews with comics Patrick Haye, Keesha Brownie, Zabrina Douglas and Andrew Searles. Throughout the month, new episodes are every Monday at 8:00 pm ET, with replays Tuesdays at 3:00 am ET, and available on the SXM App.

SiriusXM's Urban View (ch. 126) is the home for dynamic discourse from prominent Black voices, dedicated to covering issues impacting the African American community. Joe Madison, a human and civil rights activist who's a leader in advocating for social justice, Karen Hunter, and more Urban View hosts use their SiriusXM programs to regularly raise awareness about Black History and its vital importance to the topics impacting the country today.

As part of special programming for Black History Month, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, professor, publisher and SiriusXM host Karen Hunter will host a new series "For OUR Health". Doctor Radio experts from NYU Langone Health will focus on health issues that heavily impact Black women, including cervical cancer, fibroids, depression, anxiety, and maternal health. The special segment can be heard on "The Karen Hunter Show."

SiriusXM's Doctor Radio (ch. 110), presented by NYU Langone Health, will feature special live weekly programming focused on health-related topics and issues facing Black communities. Dr. Joseph Ravenell from the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone will host a special "Black History Month" show on Monday, February 28 from 4-6 PM ET. The channel will also air a special day-long marathon over the final weekend of the month featuring highlights from the previous weeks. All programming can be heard beginning on Monday, February 1.

Kim Wheeler welcomes special guest Julian Taylor to The Kim Wheeler Show for an in-depth conversation about his identity as a Black Mohawk musician. Airing on The Indigivese (ch. 165) Friday February 4 at 4 pm ET, Saturday, February 5 at 12 pm ET, and Sunday, February 6 at 7 pm ET.

SiriusXM's Canada Talks (ch. 167) will spotlight specials throughout the month featuring Black entrepreneurs, educators and leaders in Canadian business and the arts, as well as those helping to advance diversity and inclusion initiatives:

Throughout February, guests on Good Mornings with Dahlia Kurtz will include Kathy Grant, Canada's pre-eminent historian on Canada's Black Veterans and the unheard stories of how they've contributed to the country; compassionate anti-racism educator Shakil Choudury; and Gay and Black Pride activist, Osmel Maynes. Weekdays at 7 am EST.

Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) will drop by Canada Now with Jeff Sammut to talk about Sweet Blackberry, her line of children's books and animated video series about unsung heroes in Black history. Air Date: TBD

Throughout February, guests on The Breakdown with Allison Dore will include Patrice Goodman, a BIPOC Canadian Screen Award-winning actress and the lead CBC's Overlord and the Underwoods, Canadian Hip-Hop artist, author, Guinness World Record holder and motivational speaker Duane 'D.O' Gibson, and more. Weekdays at 3 pm EST.

SiriusXM's Business Radio (ch. 132) will spotlight specials throughout the month featuring Black entrepreneurs and leaders in business, as well as those helping to advance diversity and inclusion initiatives:

Entrepreneur, investor, best-selling author and Business Radio host Randi Zuckerberg will highlight Black entrepreneurs and leaders in business and their influence in corporate America during a special "Randi Zuckerberg Means Business" show. Guests will include Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Atlanta Hawks; Ermias Tadesse and Cheick Camara, founders of the first minority-owned investment fund, BlackGen Capital; and others. The special will air on Business Radio (ch. 132) on Wednesday, February 2 at 12 PM ET and will replay on Thursday at 6 PM ET, Friday at 4 AM ET, Saturday at 8 AM ET, Sunday at 11 PM ET, Tuesday at 3 AM ET.

"The Business Briefing" will air a show focused on influential Black leaders in business, management, learning and development. Host Janet Alvarez will speak with Irene Walker, Founder and Program Manager of Meta Elevate which supports Black, Latinx and Hispanic owned small businesses, jobseekers, and creators, and provides free marketing education, mentorship, and support. Airs on Business Radio on Monday, February 21 at 9 AM ET.

"Wharton Business Daily" celebrates the profound role African-Americans have played in shaping U.S. businesses with a special on "The History of Black Business in America." Host Dan Loney will chat with Black entrepreneurs and industry leaders about pivotal moments in Black business history, current executives breaking barriers, and historical figures who have helped pave the way. The special airs on Thursday, February 3 at 11 AM ET. Throughout the month, "Wharton Business Daily" will spotlight interviews with prominent Black thought leaders and entrepreneurs highlighting the impact that Black Americans have made on the world of business.

"Marketing Matters" will broadcast a special focused on how major brands are celebrating Black history through ad campaigns and promotions. Guests include Karla Davis, Vice President of Integrated Marketing for Ulta Beauty who will discuss the company's diversity and inclusion commitments, including amplifying and investing in underrepresented voices and commitment to Black-owned brands and Michelle Peterson, the Chief Marketing Officer of Pressed Juicery who will share how the brand is launching limited-edition bottle designs with Black female artists to support food accessibility awareness programs. The special will air on Business Radio on Wednesday, February 9 at 5 PM ET with replays Thursday at 5 AM ET, Friday at 8 AM ET and Sunday at 3 PM ET.

SiriusXM Sports Programming:

SiriusXM will produce the live play-by-play broadcast of the HBCU Legacy Bowl and HBCU Classic on February 19. The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the game will air live on SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPNU Radio. The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic basketball game will feature Howard University and Morgan State University tipping off in Cleveland as part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities and will air on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

SiriusXM's weekly show focused on race, society and sports, Forward Progress, hosted by Jason Jackson and Kirk Morrison, airs on multiple sports channels including Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM NBA Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and SiriusXM Fight Nation, and is available on all major podcast platforms.

SiriusXM's ESPNU Radio channel will present specials dedicated to the history of HBCU sports as well as the social justice efforts by college programs and athletes around the country.

SiriusXM NBA Radio will focus on a unique Black History Month topic each day of February and will air vignettes throughout the month featuring current NBA players talking about what Black History Month means to them.

SiriusXM NFL Radio will air a special celebrating the Black men and women who have changed the game in the NFL. Listeners will hear from trailblazers Marlin Briscoe, Jennifer King and Doug Williams, as well as Hall of Famers Warren Moon and Franco Harris, among others. The show will also tell the stories of other league firsts, including the first Black NFL head coach Art Shell and the first Black NFL general manager Ozzie Newsome.

MLB Network Radio personality and former MLB player Xavier Scruggs will host a series of interviews with pioneering Black executives, coaches and players discussing the impact they have had on the league, the future of marketing young Black athletes in the game, Black baseball media, Urban youth programs and more.

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio will air a series of vignettes focused on trailblazing golfers such as Tiger Woods, Lee Elder, Renee Powell and Charlie Sifford.

SiriusXM Fight Nation celebrates Black History Month by recognizing the achievements and excellence of Black athletes throughout MMA history with Paving the Way in MMA. Din Thomas and Angela Hill are joined by special guests to highlight the pioneers of the sport and discuss their significance in growing and promoting MMA, all while sharing their own personal stories and experiences coming up in the world of mixed martial arts.

SiriusXM FC will air a special hosted by Charlie Davies and Brian Dunseth focused on the experience of Black players in the sport of soccer, the formation of Black Players for Change and the Black Women's Player Collective and their efforts to effect social change in the sport.

SXM Podcasts:

The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther - An exploration into the comic book origins and evolution of Marvel's first Black superhero: T'Challa, the Black Panther. Hosted by best-selling author Nic Stone, the six-part original documentary podcast from SiriusXM + Marvel features conversations with the creators who shaped T'Challa's journey, celebrates the Afro-Futuristic world of Wakanda, and analyzes the larger social impact of the character. Premieres February 14 exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts, and available across all major podcast platforms one week later.

Black Diamonds - Listeners can hear more than 20 episodes of the award-winning SiriusXM original podcast, Black Diamonds. The series, hosted by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president and historian Bob Kendrick, tells the in-depth stories of the players, people and events that shaped the Negro Leagues, and spotlights the leagues' significance and achievements during a time of segregation and inequality. Hear discussions with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith and others while learning about some of the sport's all-time greats, including Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Buck O'Neil and many more.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home including Fire TV, AppleT V, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Android TVs and more with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn about all of the places to watch and listen on the SXM App. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/plans to subscribe to the SXM App.

###

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]