MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Space for Life is getting ready to celebrate astronomy with a diverse and exciting daylong event for the whole family! On May 7, 2022, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan will be teaming up with several partners to bring you AstroFest, complete with a wide variety of free activities.

The program includes arts and crafts for all age groups, presentations, an astrophotography exhibit, information booths, workshops, a close-up look at the sun and more. Don't miss the presentation by Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques on future lunar exploration missions. It promises to be out of this world!

The festivities will continue into the evening with a chance to view the moon and other heavenly bodies through a telescope.

Schedule

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. : Information booths, workshops, presentations, and arts and crafts

: Information booths, workshops, presentations, and arts and crafts 7 p.m. : Presentation by Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques on future missions to the moon

: Presentation by Canadian Space Agency astronaut on future missions to the moon 8 p.m. : Musical entertainment

: Musical entertainment 8:30 to 11 p.m. : Night-sky gazing with a telescope

When: May 7 , from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan

Important information:

Places for the conference by astronaut David Saint-Jacques are limited. Reserve your seat. Note that the presentation will also be screened outdoors, weather permitting and be broadcasted on social networks.

are limited. Note that the presentation will also be screened outdoors, weather permitting and be broadcasted on social networks. All AstroFest activities are free. However, standard prices apply for the Planetarium's regular indoor shows.

More information

About

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring and creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Isabel Matte, Espace pour la vie, [email protected], 514 250-7753