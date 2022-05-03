Celebrate Asian Heritage Month on SiriusXM Canada

K-Pop Radio will take over channel 104 beginning May 18th through May 24th and highlight the genre's global superstars, including BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, Big Bang, Girls Generation, Red Velvet and more. K-Pop Radio is also available throughout the year on the SXM App.

Steve Aoki's Remix Radio will air on channel 104 beginning May 25th through May 31st and will include a new exclusive mix from Aoki featuring all Asian artists MONSTA X, BTS, Lay Zhang, WARZ, Ghost & ZUSHI and more, along with guest DJ appearances from Elephante, JVNA, and more to be announced. The channel will feature music from influential electronic artists from the AAPI community, including ZHU, Autograf, BEAUZ, DRUU, Florian Picasso, Henry Fong, LICK, Qrion, Wax Motif, and others. Fans can also tune in for an encore presentation of Aoki's conversation with SOSUPERSAM from 88rising Radio. Steve Aoki's Remix Radio is also available throughout the year on the SXM App.

Disney Hits (ch. 302) has tapped Topher Ngo of 4*Town, the breakout boy band from Disney Pixar's acclaimed family film Turning Red, to host a special AAPI Extra Magic Hour. The show will focus on songs from Disney's rich catalog of AAPI animated films, including Moana, Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and more. The episode premieres on Monday, May 9th at 12 p.m. EST and repeats throughout the week.

88rising Radio (ch. 305), the first ever all-Asian music radio station, has invited all-star talent from all corners of the AAPI including Stephanie Poetri, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Tiffany Day to take over the channel and run the entire month. Guest hosts will spread love, offer wisdom, and select songs to celebrate AAPI and Asian Heritage Month and inspire the next generation of Asian creators.

SiriusXM's comedy channels will celebrate the month with stand-up from comedians including Aziz Ansari, Steve Byrne, Margaret Cho, Joy Koy, Russell Peters, Ali Wong, and more. The special programming will air on SiriusXM Raw Dog Comedy (ch. 99) on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2pm and 10pm ET throughout the month, and on Comedy Central Radio (ch. 95) at 5pm ET throughout the week of May 16th.

Influence Franco (ch. 174) will feature a rebroadcast of Influence-Moi with Laurence Girou-Do of Le Couleur. A Canadian of Vietnamese origin Laurence Girou-Do, Le Couleur frontwoman, tells us how Juliette Armanet, Daniel Bélanger, Fujiya Miagi, Numéro# and Dalida inspired her sound. Influence-Moi with Laurence Girou-Dowill air:

May 5th at 6 am ET

at May 7th at 11 am ET

at May 8th at 5 pm ET

at May 9th at 9 am ET

at May 10th at Noon ET

Stitcher will celebrate AAPI and Asian Heritage Month by featuring a playlist on its app that highlights several AAPI-centric and AAPI-hosted podcasts. The shows cover a wide range of interests, from pop culture and comedy, to news and history, including Hidden Brain, in which host Shankar Vedantam uses science and storytelling to reveal the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior, shape our choices and direct our relationships. The full collection of shows is available by clicking here .

