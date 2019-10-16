Cégep de Sainte-Foy is preparing a new generation of financial services advisors using the Equisoft/plan software

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Equisoft, a global provider of digital solutions for the insurance and wealth management industries, and Cégep de Sainte-Foy, one of the largest college-level educational institutions in Quebec, are pleased to announce a partnership that will create value for the financial services industry.

The agreement formalizes Cégep de Sainte-Foy's decision to adopt Equisoft/plan (formerly Kronos FNA) as the official financial planning software in their financial services and insurance technical program. Per the agreement, Equisoft will provide students with full access to the software, technical support and online training at no cost, throughout their studies.

"As all stakeholders in the financial sector are adapting their practices to an increasingly interconnected world, our job is to prepare the next generation of advisors," said Jasmine Gauthier, Executive Director at Cégep de Sainte-Foy. "Last year, we ran a pilot project where two groups had the opportunity to test the Equisoft application. The results exceeded our expectations, so we decided to officially integrate the software into our program this year."

Quebec City is known as one of the major financial hubs in Quebec, and Cégep de Sainte-Foy's graduates are highly sought after by insurers and financial institutions in the area, thanks to the school's reputation for academic excellence and strong programs. Over 9,000 students are enrolled between its technical, pre-university and continuing education tracks, and its financial services program boasts the highest enrolment rate of the nine CEGEPs that offer the concentration.

"Our graduates will be called upon to support their predecessors through the shift to digital and, when the time comes, to take over their books of business," added Ms. Gauthier. "From this standpoint, it is imperative for us to provide them with cutting-edge solutions from the start."

Launched in 2009 by Kronos Technologies, a Quebec-based company acquired by Equisoft in 2018, Equisoft/plan is a comprehensive financial needs analysis tool that fully integrates with the Equisoft/connect customer relationship management system (formerly Kronos Finance). Advisors can easily transfer data between the two platforms, allowing them to assess their clients' current and future needs faster and more efficiently.

"Our goal is to help the industry leverage technology to enhance user experience, reduce friction in business processes and optimize efficiency," said François Levasseur, Senior Vice President, Canada at Equisoft. "Every day, our solutions are used by nearly 30,000 financial advisors and financial planners in Canada and abroad, and we are thrilled to receive this vote of confidence from Cégep de Sainte-Foy which confirms that our product meets the needs of the new generation. We intend to use this partnership as a lever to establish our software as the standard in all educational institutions in the country."

About Cégep de Sainte-Foy

Every year, Cégep de Sainte-Foy welcomes more than 9,000 students through its doors, including 6,400 in technical and pre-university programs. As a higher education institution, Cégep de Sainte‑Foy provides students with the education they need to grow into capable, responsible citizens equipped with the skills they need to successfully transition to university or the workforce. Through high-quality instruction, reliable student support and a diverse range of educational activities, Cégep de Sainte-Foy offers enriching academic programs in a stimulating learning environment.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back office services and a unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's main global partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and a growing team of over 400 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Latin America, South Africa and India, Equisoft helps financial institutions tackle any challenge in this new era of digital disruption.

