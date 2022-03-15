CEC Urges OPSEU to Return to Bargaining

Treasury Board Concludes Union Demands Violate Bill 124

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - On March 14, 2022, OPSEU delivered an open letter stating that it would commence a full walk-out unless management agreed to return to bargaining or accept final interest arbitration.

Today, March 15, 2022 Treasury Board, the government body responsible for enforcing the compensation legislation (Bill 124), provided written confirmation that the OPSEU workload demands are unlawful in the current legislative environment and would be struck down under Bill 124.

This significantly impacts the Union demands. College management has therefore formally written the Union and asked that they immediately withdraw the threats of strike and return to the bargaining table.

In the circumstances, we are prepared to negotiate as soon as Friday March 18, Saturday March 19, and Sunday March 20, 2022.

There is no reason to cause harm to the students. College management has repeatedly stated since November that it would not take any steps to lock faculty out. It is entirely unnecessary for the Union to put the students through a walk-out and we trust that the Union will withdraw its threats and return to bargaining.

About College Employer Council

The College Employer Council (CEC) is the government-mandated bargaining agent for the 24 Ontario publicly-funded Colleges in negotiating Collective Agreements with unionized staff. In addition, the CEC provides a variety of services for the College system such as advice and guidance on human resource issues, Collective Agreement administration, research, and is the policyholder for group benefits.

SOURCE College Employer Council

For further information: or media inquiries, contact: Abby Radovski, Director of Communications, [email protected], (437) 232-4980; Graham Lloyd, CEO, [email protected], (416) 902-9543