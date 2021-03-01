MONTRÉAL, March 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) announces a CA$475 million investment as part of a subscription receipt private placement in CAE (TSX: CAE; NYSE: CAE), a world leader in training and operational support in the civil aviation, defence and security, and health care markets. This investment will enable CAE to acquire U.S. company L3Harris Technologies' defence training and simulation business, as it announced earlier today. GIC Private Limited is also taking part in the transaction with a CA$225 million investment.

Subject to the closing of this acquisition, this increased participation in CAE will make CDPQ its largest shareholder. The proposed acquisition is strategic for CAE, as it will enable the company to play a larger role in the global defence and security sector, while maintaining its leadership position in civil aviation and healthcare.

"Supporting the growth and the international expansion of Québec companies are major pillars of our investment strategy in Québec," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing at CDPQ. "CDPQ is pleased to once again invest in CAE and support the company in the execution of its acquisition plan, thereby strengthening its strategic positioning and global leadership in training and simulation solutions."

"The proposed acquisition of L3Harris Military Training represents a significant value creation opportunity for all CAE stakeholders," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to partner with CDPQ and GIC to accelerate our growth in Defence and Security with this acquisition that is highly complementary to our core defence training business and strengthens our position in the United States."

ABOUT CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2020, CDPQ's net assets total CAD 365.5 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

ABOUT GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to manage Singapore's foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and infrastructure. GIC invests through funds and directly in companies, partnering with its fund managers and management teams to help world-class businesses achieve their objectives. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC employs over 1,700 people across 10 offices in key financial cities worldwide. For more information about GIC, please visit www.gic.com.sg.

