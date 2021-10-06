CDPQ launches Ambition ME - Providing Québec mid-market companies with the means to achieve their ambitions

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is launching Ambition ME, a redefined suite of financing solutions and support services for Québec mid-market companies. These offerings were designed to support high growth-potential companies requiring between $5 million and $75 million financing in order to take them to their next stage of growth.

"CDPQ has been investing in Québec mid-market companies for decades, allowing us to witness changing needs and emerging trends first hand. Today's entrepreneurs have international ambitions and embrace skills development, technology integration and ESG; they approach business practices differently. CDPQ tailors its offerings so that these companies can achieve their ambitions," explains Geneviève Bouthillier, Managing Director, Private Mid-market Companies and Stewardship Investing.

While continuing to invest in growth and continuity plans that are vital to a company's expansion and long-term future, CDPQ will broaden the pool of businesses that it supports so as to invest more in companies that are particularly innovative in their industry. By adding an "innovation" component to its investment offerings for mid-market companies, CDPQ seeks to support companies that are breaking with past technology, ESG or management practices.

Stronger support that is much more than financing

CDPQ has a team of operating partners that are dedicated to Québec businesses and specialists with complementary expertise. It also relies on its global network and experts based in its 10 offices around the world in addition to invaluable assets to support Québec mid-market companies in their strategic planning and value creation initiatives.

CDPQ's investments and tailored support have allowed it to demonstrate its ability to take companies to their next stage of growth. Ambition ME is also based on this objective.

"Our portfolio includes a large number of mid-market companies that grew to become large corporations with initial support from our team. This is a source of pride for us and shows our ability to create value as well as all the potential of Québec businesses," said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing. "By focussing even more on companies with innovative business models and leveraging our strengths to support businesses, we are confident to be able to play a key role in the development of Québec mid-market companies."

ABOUT CDPQ

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) invests constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, it works alongside its partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. It is active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2021 CDPQ's net assets total CAD 390 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

For further information: MEDIA RELATIONS TEAM, + 1 514 847-5493, [email protected]

