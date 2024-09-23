The newly created platform will build a diversified and high-quality portfolio of forestland in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States

Deployment of capital and management of forestland assets will be carried out by Chinook Forest Partners

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CDPQ, a global investment group, and Chinook Forest Partners, a natural capital investment manager, today announced the launch of a new investment platform that will deploy significant capital to build a diversified and high-quality portfolio of forestland in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States.

The deployment of capital and management of assets will be carried out by Chinook, of which CDPQ will become a minority shareholder to support the firm's growth as it looks to boost its portfolio of natural capital assets and develop more structures to meet the needs of new investors.

Established in 2018, the Chinook team is made up of experienced forestland and natural capital investment professionals with comprehensive understanding of the natural capital and landscape investment space, as well as a vast network of landowners, forest products manufacturers, external partners, and natural capital investors across the United States.

"This partnership represents a fantastic opportunity to efficiently deploy capital while increasing operational efficiencies across our forestland ownership base, which will better serve our investors", said Scott Marshall, Founding Partner and CEO of Chinook Forest Partners. Chinook Founding Partner Kelly Droege added, "We could not be more excited about our partnership with CDPQ. The alignment of culture, values and commitment to sustainability provide a solid foundation for the long-term management of forestlands in the Pacific Northwest".

"We are thrilled to partner with Chinook as we look to deploy our constructive capital to contribute to the preservation and sustainable management of lands in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, the world's second largest forest area," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ. "By investing in forestland, we are not only protecting valuable natural assets but also contributing to the transition towards a greener economy."

CDPQ's Sustainable Land Management initiative

CDPQ is making this investment as part of its Sustainable Land Management initiative, established in 2020 within the Infrastructure portfolio. The mandate seeks to deploy capital in land-focused assets with long–term positive environmental impact and the highest ESG standards. Over the past fours years, CDPQ has established partnerships with industry leaders in sustainable timberland, agriculture, wetlands restoration, carbon capture and species protection across the United States and Australia.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2024, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 452 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

ABOUT CHINOOK FOREST PARTNERS

Chinook Forest Partners, LP is a natural capital investment manager providing clients with opportunities to invest in long-term, sustainability managed real assets. Our executive team has over 60 years of combined experience in the natural resource investment space, and we pride ourselves on our landscape approach to resource management, conservation, and positive community impacts. For more information, visit chinookforestpartners.com

