CDPQ awarded Sustainable Markets Initiative 2023 Terra Carta Seal for its leadership on sustainability

The award recognizes global companies and organizations that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CDPQ is delighted to be awarded the 2023 Terra Carta Seal by the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), an organization focused on building a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the achievement of global climate, biodiversity, and sustainable development targets.

The Terra Carta Seal is presented to companies and organizations that have demonstrated the success of a high-impact, large-scale and company-wide project, initiative or strategy aligning with one or more of the Sustainable Markets Initiative's ten Terra Carta Articles. The Articles underpin the Terra Carta, the Sustainable Markets Initiative's guiding mandate, which provides a roadmap and framework to accelerate the transition to an ambitious and sustainable future, placing Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation.

CDPQ is the first Canadian pension fund to receive this award, highlighting our efforts to achieve a net-zero portfolio by 2050. To actively contribute to a more sustainable economy, we set intermediate targets and adopted concrete measures, including investing $54 billion in low-carbon assets by 2025 and committing to a 60% reduction of our portfolio's carbon intensity by 2030 compared to 2017. This recognition highlights the quality of our teams' work and our organization's commitment to directing capital toward a greener and more equitable transition.

For the first time this year, the judging process involved independent, external partners Verdantix and the Expert Review Panel, who worked together to assess the eligibility and impact of each nominated organization against recognized global sustainability criteria.

CDPQ's actions to advance sustainable finance are available in our 2022 Sustainable Investing Report.

ABOUT CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at June 30, 2023, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 424 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages, or follow us on X.

