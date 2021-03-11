Appointment of three external directors

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CDPQ announced a new Board of Directors for CDPQ Infra, its subsidiary that serves as principal contractor for major infrastructure projects, including the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), now under construction, and the REM de l'Est, currently in the planning and development phase. The CDPQ Infra Board of Directors will now be composed of eight members, including three independent members recognized for their technical and operational expertise, notably in developing and managing transportation infrastructure projects, and in managing multiple local and international stakeholders. The other members are from CDPQ.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce a newly composed Board of Directors to support our subsidiary, CDPQ Infra. The extensive expertise and solid track records of the external members we're appointing nicely complement those of our CDPQ representatives. More diverse experience and complementarity will strengthen the governance of this fast-growing organization and better support the teams who are executing the projects currently under way," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.

Jean-Marc Charoud brings more than 30 years of transportation sector experience, including 10 years with the Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) and extensive experience in developing large-scale greenfield projects, public-private partnership (PPP) and concessions. Mr. Charoud's experience in the sustainable mobility sector aligns perfectly with CDPQ Infra's objectives for the coming years.

Jeremy Long joins the Board with over 40 years of experience, including 15 years as CEO for European Business for MTR Corporation, a leading company listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, which specializes in designing, developing and operating railways, metro systems and rail-related assets. A seasoned developer and operator in the transportation sector, Mr. Long has cutting-edge international experience in operating large-scale projects.

Marie-Lucie Morin brings extensive international diplomatic experience, having held high-level positions in the Government of Canada and, most recently, at the World Bank. Ms. Morin enjoys a high degree of credibility in Canada and abroad and has a solid understanding of transportation issues, which aligns with the vision of exporting the REM model internationally.

CDPQ President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Emond has been appointed Chair of the CDPQ Infra Board of Directors. Responsible for CDPQ's strategic orientations and international growth, Mr. Emond has served on the subsidiary's Board of Directors since 2020.

Jean-Marc Arbaud, recently appointed President and CEO of CDPQ Infra, has also been made a Director.

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, who oversees CDPQ's infrastructure strategy and investments, also joins the Board. Sophie Lussier, Vice-President and Head of Legal Affairs, and Guillaume Aubert, Managing Director, Asset Management and Evaluation, who is in charge of post-investment management strategies for the Infrastructure portfolio and has more than 20 years of experience in this sector, both also join the Board. These appointments bring additional expertise to respond to CDPQ Infra's business needs and growth.

These appointments took effect February 23, 2021.

ABOUT CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2020, CDPQ's net assets total CAD 365.5 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

For further information: MAXIME CHAGNON, Head of Global Media Relations, + 1 514 847-5493, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cdpq.com/

