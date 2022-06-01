CDNGLOBAL® Continues Coast-to-Coast Expansion with the Opening of its Ottawa Office

NEW OPERATIONS TO DELIVER FULL-SERVICE EXPERTISE WITH LOCAL KNOW-HOW AND GLOBAL CAPABILITIES

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CDNGLOBAL is pleased to announce its expansion into the Ottawa commercial real estate market as part of the company's commitment to coast-to-coast coverage. The new operations will be led by commercial real estate veteran, Philip Zunder, who will serve as President / Broker of Record of CDNGLOBAL (OTTAWA) LTD.

"Philip joins us to head up CDNGLOBAL (OTTAWA) LTD. continuing his successful career in the selling and leasing of commercial real estate in the National Capital Region for nearly 40 years. His dedication to his clients and his local expertise is exemplified by his portfolio that includes the disposition of office, mixed-use, retail, and industrial properties, hotels, retirement homes, apartment buildings and vacant development lands," said Agron Miloti, CEO and co-Founder of CDNGLOBAL.

"The team from Decathlon Commercial Realty, (which as of June 1, 2022, will operate as CDNGLOBAL (OTTAWA) LTD.) and I are thrilled to be part of CDNGLOBAL's aggressive growth plan, specifically the alignment with the company's Montreal operations to help strengthen the platform in Eastern Canada. In 2021, the Ottawa region experienced historic real estate investments with $3.3 billion in registered transactions, of which more than half were in the multi-family and office sectors. I'm looking forward to leveraging the anticipated continued growth in Ottawa with the CDNGLOBAL broker network," stated Philip Zunder, President / Broker of Record CDNGLOBAL (OTTAWA) LTD.

CDNGLOBAL (OTTAWA) LTD. is immediately hiring commercial, industrial, and retail experts who can expect to be well compensated and supported by an unmatched team in the industry as they ramp up operations.

About CDNGLOBAL®

Proudly Canadian. Privately owned. Client focused.

A progressive team of leading real estate advisors focused on building strong relationships and powering prosperity through innovative commercial real estate solutions based on localized market intelligence, trust, and human connectivity. Designed to serve you better, CDNGLOBAL solutions are tailor-made to suit our clients' short-term goals and long-term success. CDNGLOBAL provides a wide range of commercial real estate services including industrial, office, and retail leasing, capital markets, investment sales, and commercial real estate advisory services. With expert localized teams in every major Canadian market as well as strategic global partnerships, our clients gain access to any service they seek, in the markets they need, through a single point of contact – your strategic ally in business. Our team's singular goal is to use our shared resources, expertise, and market intelligence, along with a collaborative and entrepreneurial approach, to deliver the single best strategic solution for each and every client. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, CDNGLOBAL has offices across Canada. For more information, please go to www.cdnglobal.com.

