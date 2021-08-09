LAVAL, QC, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Centre de pédiatrie sociale Laval is a non-profit organization that offers an array of activities to the children of Chomedey, Laval-des-Rapides and Pont-Viau. Its mission is to contribute to the overall development of children and adolescents living in underserved areas who have development, socialization or health problems.

Having known the organization for several years, it was with great enthusiasm that Saul Polo, Member of the National Assembly of Quebec for the electoral district of Laval-des-Rapides, recommended the Centre de pédiatrie sociale Laval to the team of CDI College ambassadors when they reached out to him earlier this year, with the goal of enhancing CDI College's presence in Laval.

"It is very important for the employees and students of CDI College at the Laval campus to be an integral part of their community," said Lara Bachaalani, Regional Director of Operations for CDI College. "At CDI College, we are keen on working with all stakeholders in the community and we are doing this more than ever in 2021."

It was with this in mind that a partnership between the two entities materialized during a ceremony held on July 27. "I am pleased to see this partnership between CDI College and the Centre de pédiatrie sociale Laval take shape today," said Mr. Polo. "All the children and adolescents of Laval will greatly benefit from it."

During the ceremony, a $5,000 cheque was presented to Mylène Du Bois, Executive Director of the Centre de pédiatrie sociale Laval. "We are delighted to have this financial support from CDI College," she said. "This donation will help us shorten our waiting lists and allow us to offer more services to children in vulnerable situations."

For CDI College, this is an excellent opportunity to highlight the role and importance of education in society in general, and in the Laval community in particular.

"Most of the children we work with don't plan on pursuing post-secondary education," said Ms. Du Bois. "Particularly some of the girls who don't see the point of studying or working, especially if they plan on getting married later."

As part of this partnership, female instructors, students and graduates of CDI College will be able to share their experience with these young girls and, with a little luck, plant the seeds that will help change their lives forever.

For 50 years, CDI College has been a leading career training institution helping thousands of students achieve career goals and aspirations. With 23 campuses across Canada, CDI College offers hands-on training from experienced instructors in a wide range of business, technology, healthcare, early childhood education, art and design, legal studies, and trades programs. CDI College's practical, hands-on learning experiences prepare students to enter the working world with the skills they need to succeed.

