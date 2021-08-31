In an effort to give back to the community, a team of CDI College ambassadors contacted Jennifer Maccarone, member of the National Assembly of Quebec for the district of Wesmount-St-Louis, to ask about an organization that could benefit from support. Ms. Maccarone immediately thought of Chez Doris, an organization she had known for a long time.

"It was a no-brainer for me to think of Chez Doris," said Ms. Maccarone. "What Chez Doris does to support women in situations of vulnerability is extraordinary. The services they provide are essential."

The discussion eventually resulted in a partnership between the two entities that materialized on August 20 in a ceremony during which representatives of CDI College presented Marina Boulos-Winton, Executive Director of Chez Doris, with a $ 2,000 cheque.

"We are thrilled to have this partnership with CDI College," said Ms. Boulos-Winton. "The financial support is greatly appreciated, and this will be a transformational opportunity for our clients."

CDI College's $2,000 donation will help support the Financial Administration Program at Chez Doris. This service allows the organization's caseworkers to help participants create a monthly budget, pay bills, help with apartment searches, and meet many other needs.

During the ceremony, Yasmine Hamed, Associate Director at CDI College's Montreal campus, highlighted the work done by Chez Doris to ensure the safety of women in need, and allow them to reach their full potential.

"At CDI College, we believe that women facing precarious situations need support. When these women are supported and encouraged, great miracles can happen," said Ms. Hamed. "CDI College is very proud to give back and we hope this partnership will last a long time."

In addition to this donation, CDI College will continue to show its support for Chez Doris in many other ways in the coming months.

Click here for a glimpse of the cheque presentation ceremony.

