Final CDA recommendation reflects the urgent unmet need in a progressive, life-limiting condition and recognizes the value of a therapy that slows disease progression

Regional differences in disease burden make focus on Quebec and Eastern Canada especially important

TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Biogen Canada Inc. is pleased to announce a significant step forward for Canadians living with Friedreich ataxia (FA), with the positive reimbursement recommendation by Canada's Drug Agency (CDA) Canadian Drug Expert Committee (CDEC) for SKYCLARYS™ (omaveloxolone) as a treatment for patients 16 years of age and older who meet certain criteria.1 This milestone brings Canadians outside Quebec affected by this rare neurodegenerative disease a step closer to accessing the only approved therapy for the condition.

The CDA recommendation is based on an assessment of clinical trial and economic evidence with input from physicians, patients and caregivers. The clinical evidence presented was from the Phase II MOXIe Part 2 trial, which showed that SKYCLARYS significantly slowed neurological decline compared to placebo as measured by the modified Friedreich Ataxia Rating Scale (mFARS), a tool used to assess neurological decline and disease progression. The individuals enrolled in the clinical trial were monitored over a 48-week period and showed reduced decline in their abilities when performing activities of daily living, which are essential for maintaining independence.2

"For individuals affected by this progressive genetic disease, even a modest slowing in disease progression can have a profound impact on their lives," said Stacey Lintern, Chief Executive Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Canada. "Friedreich ataxia is a life-limiting condition that has been marked by a lack of treatment options and longstanding unmet needs in Canada. The CDA recommendation represents an important step toward changing that reality by making treatment more accessible and offering patients and families much-needed choice in managing their condition. Advancements like SKYCLARYS bring renewed hope to patients and their families."

A progressive and life-shortening genetic disease, FA has a devastating impact on those diagnosed, reducing quality of life and limiting life expectancy to an average of 37 years.3,4,5 In Canada, it is estimated to affect 1 in 40,000 individuals.6

"We are encouraged by the CDA's recognition of SKYCLARYS as vital therapy for the Friedreich ataxia community, representing critical progress for this life-altering disease in urgent need of treatment options. In regions like Quebec and Eastern Canada, where more people are affected by FA, the need for timely access to new treatment options is especially urgent," said François-Olivier Théberge, General Manager of Ataxia Canada. "FA takes a heavy toll—people and families living with the disease face significant and often overwhelming challenges. For over 53 years, Ataxia Canada has been driven by the vision of our founder, Claude St-Jean, who believed deeply in the power of science and community to bring hope to those affected by rare diseases. We remain committed to his mission to advocate for equitable access in all provinces, including Quebec, and look forward to helping ensure that all Canadians living with Friedreich ataxia have a fair chance to benefit from SKYCLARYS."

The CDA recommendation marks an important turning point in improving treatment options for individuals living with Friedreich ataxia.

"This milestone represents much needed progress in addressing a longstanding unmet need for Canadians living with Friedreich ataxia," said Eric Tse, General Manager, Biogen Canada Inc. "Biogen is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in rare and serious neurodegenerative diseases, and remains committed to working collaboratively with healthcare systems and decision makers across Canada to support timely and equitable access to a treatment that will set the new standard of care in the management of FA."

