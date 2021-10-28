CCU.ai Virtually Opens the Market

Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday October 28, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Caroline Klukowski, Tel: 604.260.5490, [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

