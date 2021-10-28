CCU.ai Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 28, 2021, 11:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Romain Nouzareth, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Computational Unlimited Corp., (the "Company", "CCU.ai" or "SATO") (TSXV: SATO) and his team joined Roy Wefuan, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
CCU.ai operates a state-of-the-art, carbon-neutral bitcoin mining center with a contract of 20 MW of stable, eco-friendly energy. The company's high-density calculation centers are built for high-grade cryptocurrency mining, AI data processing, and fintech infrastructure.
Founded in 2017, CCU.ai is led by technology entrepreneurs, electricity and ventilation experts, network specialists, and Canadian industrialists. Since its inception, the company has pursued a vision of environmental stewardship throughout the mining process. The excess supply of renewable energy in the province of Québec has made this endeavor feasible and a great base for growth.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Thursday October 28, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Caroline Klukowski, Tel: 604.260.5490, [email protected]
Share this article