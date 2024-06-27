CCTV+: DREAM CHASERS--TEN STORIES IN ONE CITY (episode 5-7)

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Episode 5: Unimagined Sound Worlds,Colin Chinnery, an artist and co-founder of Sound Art Museum in Beijing

Beijing Songzhuang is the most densely populated art park for Chinese painters and art venues. In May 2023, the world's only sound art museum, dedicated to gathering, protecting, spreading and exploring sound culture, opened here. The museum's co-founder Colin Chinnery, who grew up in the UK and China, is a sound artist and curator well known to Chinese netizens. His work of capturing Beijing's urban sound and preserving the essence of old Beijing streets has been shared widely online over the years, becoming familiar to many netizens. Let's get to know Colin Chinnery and the Sound Art Museum.

Episode 6: An American in Beijing: Exploring Geology with Professor Ross Mitchell

Beijing, serving as China's hub of technological innovation and international scholarly exchange, draws talent from around the globe. A geologist from the United States, Ross Mitchell, driven by an ardent passion and an unwavering commitment to scientific exploration, has journeyed to Beijing for geological studies where his passion lies. His story is about integrating Eastern and Western wisdom, transcending cultural disparities, and pursuing a dream life.

Episode 7: Beijing Chronicles: Culinary Ventures of Uncle Sulitan from Xinjiang

Xinjiang, spanning 1.66 million square kilometers, is home to 56 ethnic groups. This picturesque region boasts a rich and distinctive culinary heritage, celebrated across China. The abundance of nearly 100 Xinjiang-style eateries in Beijing testifies to this popularity. Among them, Beijing Sulitan Xinjiang Restaurant stands out as a venerable establishment. Join us in exploring the warm and romantic story of struggle and success in Beijing through the eyes of the restaurant owner, Sulitan.

