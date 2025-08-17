CCTV+: China Up Close: Zhejiang Tour Explores Pinghu

News provided by

CCTV+

Aug 17, 2025, 21:29 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The third leg of the CGTN "China Up Close Series: Zhejiang Tour" recently arrived in Pinghu to see how this city is balancing economic growth with a modern creative edge.

The China Up Close Series, launched in 2024 by China Global Television Network (CGTN), continues to showcase innovative-driven transformation in China. Since its debut in 2024, the program has chronicled development stories across multiple provinces including Fujian and Shanxi.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/CCTV+)
(PRNewsfoto/CCTV+)
(PRNewsfoto/CCTV+)
(PRNewsfoto/CCTV+)

The media delegation included nearly 70 journalists and editors from 11 countries and regions — among them Kazakhstan, Spain, Malaysia and Bulgaria. Alongside CGTN, they trained their cameras and notebooks on the region, aiming to capture Pinghu's distinctive appeal from multiple perspectives: technology-supported agriculture, rural revitalization, and industrial advances born from global collaboration.

Their itinerary included the "Wildwoods & Creek" rural tourism project in Xincang Township, AIoT Agri-Tech Innovation Park run by Zhejiang Houji Intelligent Technology, the Rowing Town project, and aerospace manufacturer Hwahoo's facilities — each reflecting different aspects of Pinghu's development strategy. Through these stops, the group saw firsthand how Pinghu blends rural heritage with technological progress.

SOURCE CCTV+

[email protected]

Organization Profile

CCTV+