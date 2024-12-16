CCTV+: China in the Spotlight: Yuhang - Seeing Yuhang's Transformation Through Foreign Eyes

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- When you think of Yuhang District in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, its long history, picturesque countryside and advanced technology are likely the first things that come to mind. This series of programs feature five international friends who are studying and working in China: Oliver (Lu Ming) from France, Elbec (Liu Yue) from Uzbekistan, Meriem & Zineb from Morocco and Noelia (Ailian) from Spain. They will explore Yuhang from four lenses: culture, rural life, technology, and the economy. In the series, we will delve into rich historical culture at the Liangzhu National Archaeological Site Park and the Jingshan Tea park. We will witness the transformation of rural areas in the new era in four charming villages: Yong'an, Xingang, Qingshan and Baizhang. We will also experience the significant impact of technology on production and daily life at Shenhao Technology and MicroBrain Technology. Finally, we will visit the Xinyun Film and Television Base and Cainiao Company to discover the vibrancy of the emerging economy.

SOURCE CCTV+

