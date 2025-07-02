CCTV+: Global Audience Captivated by Fierce "Milu Deer King" Rivalries in China's Wetland

BEIJING, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Millions worldwide tuned in on June 28 for the captivating 2025 Milu Deer King Competition in Yancheng City of east China's Jiangsu Province. This 90-minute multimedia spectacle, broadcast live from the Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve by Yancheng Broadcasting Television, showcased the intense natural battles where wild male milu deer (Père David's deer) clash for dominance and the right to lead their herds.

The visually stunning event served as a powerful testament to a major conservation triumph: the reserve's milu deer population has soared from just 39 individuals upon reintroduction to an impressive 8,502 today. Cutting-edge technology, including "5G + satellite" dual-link transmission and 180x telephoto lenses, captured the raw power and intricate details of the clashes. AR/VR elements and HD Slow TV streams enhanced the immersive viewing experience for global audiences.

Experts in the broadcast detailed the species' remarkable 39-year recovery from near-extinction in China, highlighting successful breeding, rewilding, and habitat restoration.

The event also featured a special live cross to the deer's native habitat at the UK's Longleat Safari Park , and four key milu deer reserves in China: Qilihai in Tianjin, Daqingshan in Inner Mongolia, Qingtongxia in Ningxia, and Dongting Lake in Hunan.

"Since establishment, we've translocated 448 deer to 26 protected sites. We maintain ongoing monitoring, with intensified oversight during critical biological cycles such as calving and rutting seasons to ensure population health. This Deer King event launches unprecedented inter-site cooperation to boost conservation synergy," said Xie Shengbin, director of the Yancheng Milu Deer Research Institute.

The Deer King competition represents a brutal test of strength, stamina, and courage, with the victor earning the right to sire the next generation. This natural selection process is vital for preserving the genetic diversity essential for the species' long-term survival.

Through captive breeding, disease prevention, and wetland restoration, Dafeng Milu National Nature Reserve has become the world's largest milu deer gene bank. Its wild population now reaches 3,673 deer — over 90% of the entire global total — marking a major conservation success for the Yancheng's wetlands.

