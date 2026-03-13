CCRAN Continues to Advocate for Lowering Colorectal Cancer Screening Age to 45 Following Canadian Cancer Society Statement

National patient advocacy organization welcomes new support for earlier screening while highlighting years of efforts to advance policy change across Canada.

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) welcomes the Canadian Cancer Society's recent statement supporting the lowering of the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 and is reaffirming its commitment to implementing this recommendation across Canada. Since 2020, CCRAN has led national advocacy efforts to raise awareness of the rising rates of colorectal cancer among younger adults and to promote lowering the screening age as a key step toward prevention and earlier detection.

Colorectal cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Canada and is now considered the deadliest cancer for individuals under the age of 50. Despite this, it is also one of the most preventable cancers when detected early through screening. (CNW Group/Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN))

As part of these initiatives, CCRAN has convened national symposia focused on early age onset colorectal cancer, published insights and findings from these discussions, and brought the issue directly to policymakers through presentations in multiple provinces at All-Party Cancer Caucus Meetings in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Survivor Network (CCSN). The organization has also helped elevate public awareness through media engagement, educational initiatives and national campaigns highlighting the importance of screening in preventing colorectal cancer and improving early detection.

In response to the increasing number of younger Canadians diagnosed with colorectal cancer, in 2022, CCRAN also established a Young Adult Colorectal Cancer Patient Advisory Council to ensure the voices and experiences of patients diagnosed under the age of 50 help shape the organization's advocacy and awareness efforts.

Medical experts say earlier screening could play an important role in addressing the rising incidence of colorectal cancer among younger adults.

"We are seeing a troubling rise in colorectal cancer among younger adults, and many patients are diagnosed before they would traditionally be eligible for screening at age 50," said Dr. Sharlene Gill, a medical oncologist at BC Cancer in Vancouver and co-chair of CCRAN's Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. "Lowering our screening age to 45 is a recognized strategy that can help advance prevention and early detection."

Screening remains one of the most effective tools available to prevent colorectal cancer and detect the disease at its earliest and most curable stages.

"It is reassuring that the Canadian Cancer Society is advocating on behalf of Canadians by recommending that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 45," said Dr. Ian Bookman, head of the division of gastroenterology at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto and a member of CCRAN's Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. "As a practicing gastroenterologist, I have unfortunately seen a growing pattern of colorectal cancer being diagnosed in patients in their 50s, 40s and even younger. These new guidelines will help younger Canadians advocate for themselves and their loved ones while taking a more proactive approach to their health."

For patients and families affected by colorectal cancer, earlier screening can make a life-changing difference.

"Lowering the screening age could help detect cancers earlier for many Canadians and prevent others from facing the aggressive treatment I am now experiencing," said Yvonne Shaw, a Stage 4 colorectal cancer patient diagnosed at age 50.

CCRAN says stories like Shaw's underscore why the organization has been advocating for earlier screening since 2020.

"For too many Canadians, colorectal cancer is still being diagnosed at later stages when treatment is more complex, and outcomes are less favourable," said Filomena Servidio-Italiano, President and CEO of CCRAN. "Lowering the screening age to 45 is a practical step that could help detect cancers earlier and improve outcomes for Canadians. We are encouraged to see growing national momentum on this issue and will continue working with partners across the country to advance this important change."

Colorectal cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Canada and is now considered the deadliest cancer for individuals under the age of 50. Despite this, it is also one of the most preventable cancers when detected early through screening. CCRAN continues to call for coordinated national efforts to expand access to screening beginning at age 45 and to strengthen awareness of colorectal cancer prevention across Canada.

About CCRAN

The Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN) is a national, patient-focused advocacy group championing the health and well-being of Canadians touched by colorectal cancer and others at risk of developing the disease. We provide support, education and advocacy to patients (and their caregivers) to improve patients' quality of life and longevity.

SOURCE Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN)

Media Contact: Alyssa Salmon, Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Resource & Action Network (CCRAN), Phone: (833) 792-2726 x1006, Email: [email protected]