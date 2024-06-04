CCN reveals best cyber security communities in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cybersecurity Network (CCN) has released its groundbreaking CyberTowns 2024 report, which identifies the top Canadian communities to live and work in Canada. The top five communities identified were Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Ottawa. Other surprises were Moncton and Saskatoon in 12th and 13th places.

Key factors that CCN evaluated were affordability, health, career opportunities, compensation, and amenities. A major finding was that cybersecurity infrastructure is spread across Canada's populated centres, cyber talent is now distributed in many parts of the country. Covid and remote work also accelerated the move of talent to smaller less populated communities, and this change is here to stay. Younger professionals have realized affordability is not within their reach in some major cities and are moving to less expensive communities.

The brain drain is real in Canada, and many Canadians are going to Alberta as a first option to reduce their tax burden and live in a more affordable environment. It's also clear that many communities are struggling with integrating new Canadians, and some newcomers are frustrated with the lack of services, career opportunities and acceptance in some of these communities and are seeking better options. Communities need to realize that true collaboration and connecting tech talent and businesses to opportunities are the new currency for success.

"Canada must take every precaution to retain cybersecurity and technology talent in Canada, as more and more cybersecurity-AI-Quantum innovation will likely be used as tools of war and political destabilization," says Francois Guay, Founder of the Canadian Cybersecurity Network, reflecting on the report and the changes taking place.

"Warfare is no longer just about warplanes and tanks, it's about can you protect your democratic ways, your infrastructure, your businesses, and the taxpayers who are impacted daily by massive breaches. Resources that are no longer in country are no longer part of our team, so keeping these professionals in Canada happy and engaged are critical to our future," he says.

CCN is Canada's largest technology membership organization in Canada with more than 41,000 members. Download the report from the CCN website at

canadiancybersecuritynetwork.com/download-cybertowns-2024-report-best-places-to-live-and-work-in-canada

