Canadian Cybersecurity Network and Security Architecture Podcast release State of Cybersecurity Report in Canada - 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The report serves as an essential resource for Canada's small business, consumer, cybersecurity, technology, government, and educational sectors. It offers an in-depth exploration of the interconnected cybersecurity market, highlighting opportunities and challenges that shape the nation's cybersecurity ecosystem. International investors and businesses will also find value in understanding Canada's robust and diverse cybersecurity landscape, emphasizing the nation's commitment to fostering a collaborative and resilient framework.

In keeping with the mission of the Canadian Cybersecurity Network to promote cybersecurity awareness and accessibility, the 2025 State of Cybersecurity Report is available free of charge. You can download a copy of this 100 page report here: https://canadiancybersecuritynetwork.com/stateofcybersecurity

"This report underscores our commitment to equipping businesses with the tools and knowledge to address sector-specific cybersecurity challenges," said François Guay, Founder of the Canadian Cybersecurity Network. "By making this resource widely available, we aim to foster a unified and resilient approach to securing Canada's critical industries and enabling growth."

About the Canadian Cybersecurity Network

The Canadian Cybersecurity Network is Canada's largest technology and cybersecurity community, connecting 42,000+ members and reaching nearly one million professionals nationwide. With a mission of "Stronger Together," CCN empowers collaboration across businesses, governments, and individuals to enhance cybersecurity awareness, talent development, and innovation.

About Security Architecture Podcast

Security Architecture Podcast is a leader in cybersecurity strategy and solutions, providing expertise that bridges the gap between complex technical challenges and practical business needs.

