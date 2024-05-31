MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment, is proud to launch a limited-edition line of Pride inspired apparel in collaboration with Erin Ambrose of PWHL Montreal.

CCM Hockey x EA23 Pride Apparel Collection (CNW Group/Sport Maska Inc.)

The CCM x EA23 Pride Collection was designed by PWHL Defender of the Year Nominee Erin Ambrose to celebrate the pride she has in being part of the LGBTQ+ community. All proceeds from this new collection will be donated to the Alphabet Sports Collective, a non-profit working to create a safe and inclusive environment in hockey for folks of all sexual identities and gender expressions.

"Individuality is so important, not just in hockey but in life, because it shows who you are. I'm a proud gay woman who plays hockey, and there is so much more to me beyond the ice. Being a hockey player has given me an amplified voice to be able to connect with people on different levels, and help other people realize how important it is to be proud of who you are." – Erin Ambrose, Professional Hockey Player for PWHL Montreal.

"CCM works diligently to ensure that all players, no matter age, gender, race, or sexual orientation, feel accepted in hockey. We are thrilled to launch this collection of apparel in collaboration with Erin Ambrose to remind every player that no matter their differences, they will always have a place with Team CCM, on and off the ice." – Marrouane Nabih, CEO of CCM Hockey.

About CCM Hockey

CCM Hockey is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including superstars like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, and Thatcher Demko, key female players such as Sarah Nurse, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, Erin Ambrose and Taylor Heise. CCM Hockey is also the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, the Canadian Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

