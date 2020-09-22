Talent Fits Here is a national public awareness campaign designed to shift some of the traditional perceptions around working in construction by showcasing a collection of stories and experiences from real people working in different roles, on different projects and from different backgrounds – all within the diverse field of construction.

"One significant opportunity we have identified is for individuals from traditionally under-represented segments, such as women, youth, Indigenous and new Canadians, to view working in the industry as a career of first choice, including those who graduate from science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs," says Van Buren.

While conceived prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign is even more meaningful as our industry is positioned to absorb some of those who have been displaced from harder-hit sectors. With our strong safety culture, our construction industry has demonstrated its resilience to work in all kinds of conditions.

Visit talentfitshere.ca for more information and to view our real-life stories.

About CCA

Across Canada, CCA represents more than 20,000 member firms drawn from 63 local and provincial integrated partner associations. CCA gives voice to the public policy, legal and standards development goals of contractors, suppliers and allied business professionals working in, or with, Canada's institutional, commercial and industrial (ICI) construction industry.

The construction sector is one of Canada's largest employers and a major contributor to the country's economic success. The industry, 70 per cent of which is made up of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), employs more than 1.5 million Canadians and contributes 7 per cent towards Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

