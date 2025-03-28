CCA Financial Acquires Lease Portfolio from Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd., Expands North American Presence with New Toronto Office

RICHMOND, Va., March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- CCA Financial ("CCA"), a leading independent provider of equipment and technology leasing solutions, today announced the acquisition of the enterprise IT and related equipment lease portfolio from Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd. ("Macquarie"), a Toronto, Ontario-based equipment leasing company and subsidiary of global financial services group Macquarie Group Limited. The transaction was completed on March 21, 2025. Alongside the acquisition of the portfolio, the Toronto-based sales and operations teams focused on enterprise leasing at Macquarie will join CCA to ensure seamless client service and operational continuity.

"We are excited to welcome this talented group of professionals to the CCA team," said Kyle Quearry, President of CCA. "Their deep industry knowledge and client-first approach align perfectly with our culture and values, and we look forward to driving new success together."

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in CCA's growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and innovative equipment financing solutions across North America.

"Our clients' priorities remain at the forefront as we integrate with CCA Financial," added JD Christman, who joins CCA from Macquarie as Executive Vice President. "CCA's reputation for excellence will enhance the services and solutions our customers depend on."

As part of this expansion, CCA is opening a new office in Toronto. The combined resources will deliver localized expertise and strengthen client and vendor partnerships across the region. With an expanded service offering, technology-driven client support, and enhanced vendor relationships, CCA is well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver greater value across the North American market.

About CCA Financial

CCA Financial is one of North America's largest independent equipment and technology financing companies, providing customized leasing and financing solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. For over five decades, CCA Financial has partnered with organizations to drive growth and operational efficiency through flexible, customer-centric programs. For more information about CCA, visit www.ccafinancial.com.

About Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd.

Macquarie Equipment Finance Ltd. is a Toronto, Ontario-based equipment leasing company and subsidiary of global financial services firm Macquarie Group. For over 20 years, Macquarie Equipment Finance has delivered specialized financing and asset management solutions to businesses and government to support their growth needs. Learn more about Macquarie Group at www.macquarie.com.

