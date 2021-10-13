WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to keeping our communities safe from the threat posed by illicit narcotics.

On August 29, 2021, the CBSA arrested a U.S. traveller at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ontario. The individual, who arrived in a passenger vehicle, was referred for secondary inspection and during the search, border services officers found 18 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 18 kg.

The suspect was arrested by the CBSA - Southern Ontario Region and transferred to the custody of the RCMP - Windsor Border Integrity unit, along with the suspected cocaine.

Federico Jimenez-Martinez, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri, United States was charged with:

Importation of a Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine) for purpose of trafficking, contrary the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Jimenez-Martinez is scheduled to appear at the Windsor Courthouse, today October 13, 2021. The investigation is ongoing.

Quotes

"This seizure further demonstrates the commitment of our border services officers to protect our communities. We are incredibly proud of their efforts and the work they do every day and we are thankful to have a strong partnership with the RCMP."

- Joe McMahon, District Director, Ambassador Bridge Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"The Canadian law enforcement community remains dedicated to enforcing laws against illicit drugs. Keeping our communities safe is a shared responsibility. The RCMP is always grateful for CBSA's continuous collaboration and support."

-Superintendent Shawn Boudreau, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

Quick Facts

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Canada Border Services Agency

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Twitter: @CanBorderSOR

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, O Division

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpOntario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500; Media Relations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, O Division, [email protected], Media Line: 905-876-9640

Related Links

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

