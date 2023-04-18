FORT ERIE, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to preventing illegal drugs from entering our country and keeping our communities safe.

On March 14, 2023, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Peace Bridge port of entry in Fort Erie, Ontario, and the vehicle and driver were referred for secondary examination. During the inspection of the truck trailer, border services officers discovered three duffle bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 70 kg.

Suspected narcotics seized at the Peace Bridge on March 14, 2023. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. RCMP Niagara on the Lake Border Integrity took custody of the driver and the evidence and have formally charged Gursimran Singh, 26 of Brampton, Ontario, with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigation is ongoing. Court has been set for May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. I want to thank the dedicated CBSA and RCMP officers for their excellent work in stopping dangerous narcotics from coming into the country and I look forward to seeing the difference they continue to make in keeping our communities safe."

- The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"This cocaine seizure is the result of hard work and diligence from the CBSA and RCMP who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders. I am proud of our officers who work hard every day to keep Canadians safe."

- Kim Upper, Director, Fort Erie District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"Our joint effort with the CBSA has led to the removal of narcotics from Canadian streets, a loss of revenue for Organized Crime, and criminal charges against the importer. This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment in working together effectively to disrupt the flow of controlled drugs coming into Canada."

- Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

Quick Facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

