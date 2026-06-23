CBSA seizes more than half a tonne of opium concealed in paper shipment

DELTA, BC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized more than half a tonne of opium after examining a marine container at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility, in Delta, B.C.

The container was referred by CBSA border services officers for examination on January 14, 2026, based on information provided by the CBSA's National Targeting Centre, Pacific Regional Intelligence Section, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

520.6 kg of opium seized by the CBSA at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility in Delta, B.C.

Upon arrival at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility, CBSA's detector dog team was deployed and provided positive indication for contraband. This prompted border services officers to conduct an x-ray examination of the container. The container held 20 industrial-sized rolls of paper and images revealed internal inconsistencies in nine of them. A subsequent progressive examination confirmed that opium had been concealed deep within 10 paper rolls. Border services officers seized a total of 520.6 kg of opium.

This seizure highlights the strength of continued collaboration between Canadian and U.S. agencies in combatting drugs and organized crime.

Quotes

"This seizure of more than half a tonne of opium is the result of strong collaboration and ongoing intelligence sharing between CBSA and U.S. partners. The CBSA is preventing opioid harm in our communities and is disrupting organized crime networks. I want to commend everyone involved in this significant operation."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Every kilogram of opium we intercept at the border is a kilogram that will not devastate a family or community. This seizure is a testament to the skill, dedication, and vigilance of the CBSA officers who protect us every single day."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

Quick Facts

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada. In 2025, CBSA officers in British Columbia made 11,390 illegal narcotic seizures, including 329 kg of opioids.

In 2025, CBSA Detector Dog Service teams carried out 29,486 searches, resulting in 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms, and currency.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures .

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Associated links

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorderPAC), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945