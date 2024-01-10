NIAGARA, ON, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) work together protecting our communities by keeping approximately $6.5 million worth of cocaine from entering Canada.

On September 26, 2023, a commercial truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. The driver was referred for secondary examination of his truck and trailer. An inspection of the cargo led to the discovery of 202 brick-shaped objects which tested positive for cocaine. The suspected cocaine had a total weight of 233 kgs. The driver was arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the custody of the RCMP Border Integrity Unit, along with the suspected drugs.

A thorough investigation followed and on December 19, 2023 the RCMP charged 35-year-old Sukhwinder DHANJU of Brampton, Ontario with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Sukhwinder Dhanju was released with strict conditions. His next court date is scheduled for February 2, 2024 at 9:00a.m located at 59 Church St., St. Catharines, Ontario.

Quotes

"This investigation is another great example of the partnership between the RCMP and the CBSA to keep our communities safe. The RCMP and the CBSA once again, through a joint effort, demonstrated continued commitment in working together to effectively disrupt the drug trade."

- Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division

"The diligence of our border services officers led to this significant seizure of narcotics. Our work with the RCMP is key to dismantling smuggling efforts and keeping harmful drugs out of our communities."

~Jeff Walters, District Director, Niagara District Operations, CBSA

Quick Facts

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.



If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

