VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians by intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our borders.

Between August 2023 and January 2024, Border Services Officers at Vancouver International Airport Air Cargo Operations and Mail Center intercepted two firearm suppressors and two replica firearms in two related incidents. As these are prohibited devices, the Pacific Region Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation into the importer of these devices. On August 28, 2024, CBSA criminal investigators, with assistance from the Vancouver Police Department, executed search warrants on the suspect's residence in Vancouver. A number of items were seized, including:

two firearms;

two completed 3D printed firearms;

two 3D printed lower receivers;

eighteen replica firearms;

various other firearm parts and accessories;

suspected drugs.

The suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Quote

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. By stopping the smuggling of illegal firearms and drugs, we're keeping communities safe. This seizure is a great example of the ongoing cooperation between the CBSA and local law enforcement agencies."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency works hard to intercept undeclared firearms and firearm parts at our borders and investigates those who break Canada's laws. The efforts of our officers and investigators, with support from the Vancouver Police Department, have removed dangerous firearms and prohibited devices from this community."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Pacific Region

"Violent offenders, organized criminals, and crime groups have no respect for local or international boundaries. Law enforcement and national security agencies must work together to prevent the proliferation of weapons and drugs that threaten public safety within our communities. We are grateful to have assisted Canada Border Services Agency during this important investigation."

- Don Chapman, Superintendent, Operations Support Command, Vancouver Police Department

Quick Facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.





and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. The CBSA screens goods, including international mail and courier items, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.





and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line toll-free at 1-888-502-9060.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945, @CanBorderPAC