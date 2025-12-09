OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Border Plan and Budget 2025 emphasize the importance of investing in a strong border to safeguard Canadians and our economy. As 2025 draws to a close, the work of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) across the country and around the world is demonstrating the results of this commitment.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2025, the CBSA has played a key role in combatting organized crime and making communities across Canada safer by intercepting:

30,791 kg of illegal drugs, more than the 25,600 kg seized last year

more than 13,500 dangerous weapons including over 740 firearms, similar to 2024 when 15,600 weapons and 850 firearms were seized

over 1,320 stolen vehicles, compared to approximately 2,270 in 2024, reflecting the overall decrease in vehicle theft recorded in Canada during 2025

During this same period, changing global travel and migration patterns saw CBSA process 12% fewer travellers at its ports of entry giving more time to focus on other priorities including the removal of 19,000 inadmissible people to their home countries.

The CBSA was also integral in supporting the continued flow of international trade. This included the collection of over $40 billion in duties and taxes and the examination of more than 4.3 million commercial trucks, in line with 2024 volumes.

Enforcing our laws to keep Canada safe

The CBSA acts as Canada's first line of defence at 1,200 ports of entry across the country. Every day, 16,500 employees, including over 8,500 frontline officers, play a crucial role protecting our communities by preventing illegal goods and inadmissible people from entering Canada.

With the hiring of 1,000 new officers, the CBSA will have even more capacity to crack down on the movement of stolen goods, illegal guns, and drugs, enforce import measures, and investigate unfair trade practices.

These new CBSA officers will join the thousands of border services officers and hundreds of CBSA criminal investigators, inland enforcement officers, hearings officers, intelligence officers and international officers who already support and enforce compliance with Canada's border laws and take action against those who try to break them.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2025:

CBSA officers working at ports of entry and investigators located across the country seized more than 13,500 weapons (2,193 originating from the U.S.) including over 740 firearms (650 originating from the U.S.).

30,791 kg of illegal drugs were stopped from reaching communities in Canada and worldwide, which is more than the 25,600 kg seized last year, including: 2.6 kg of fentanyl, a decrease of 47% from the same period in 2024 – Canada is committed to working with international partners to address the global fentanyl crisis 3,243 kg of cocaine, a decrease of 18% from the same period in 2024 87 kg of heroin, a 135% increase from the same period in 2024 1,703 kg of methamphetamine, which is less than the 3,064 kg seized in 2024 24,833 kg of other drugs, narcotics and precursor chemicals, which is an increase of 35% from last year 922 kg of other opioids (including opium, methadone, morphine and morphine base), a 289% increase from the same period in 2024

CBSA intercepted over 42,400 kg of cannabis and 783,424 kg of undeclared tobacco, preventing millions of dollars in revenue evasion and combatting organized crime. This represents almost three times the weight of cannabis, and 43% more undeclared tobacco compared to the quantities seized for the same period last year.

Detector Dog Service Teams conducted 29,486 searches, resulting in the interception of 13,986 high-risk food, plant and animal products, and 1,805 seizures of prohibited drugs, firearms and undeclared currency.

Export examinations by the CBSA intercepted 1,327 stolen vehicles before they were shipped abroad. Police across Canada lead investigations into vehicle theft, and the CBSA acts on 100% of referrals and on our own intelligence to stop stolen vehicles from leaving the country.

The Our Missing Children Program reunited 35 missing or abducted children with their parents or legal guardians. Since the program was created in 1986, the CBSA has helped reunite 2,100 missing children with their loved ones.

CBSA officers played a key role in ensuring the integrity of the immigration system and contributing to national security by:

Removing nearly 19,000 foreign nationals from Canada for violating the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA). Of these, 841 were subject to serious inadmissibility (national security, organized crime, human rights violations, and criminality).

(IRPA). Of these, 841 were subject to serious inadmissibility (national security, organized crime, human rights violations, and criminality). Identifying 35,608 foreign nationals seeking to enter Canada at a port of entry along the land border with the U.S. believed to be inadmissible. As a result, the individuals withdrew their request to enter Canada.

Completing security screenings for over 61,960 asylum claimants.

Additionally, CBSA Liaison Officers, located across the world intervened in 5,889 cases to recommend that airlines not allow a passenger to board a flight to Canada based on concerns over the validity of their travel documents.

Facilitating the flow of legitimate travellers into Canada

The CBSA welcomed over 70 million travellers into Canada, a 12% decrease from 2024. This includes approximately:

31.1 million travellers by air

35.8 million travellers by land

3.2 million travellers by water

Supporting our economy

This year, we took important steps to support the Canadian economy. The CBSA:

processed almost 4.3 million commercial trucks into Canada, which is on par with volumes in 2024.

collected $40.6 billion in payments in duties and taxes that support the programs and services Canadians rely on.

Canada Border Servies Assessment and Revenue management (CARM) system processed:

over 41 million Commercial Accounting Declarations



over 202,500 businesses are now using the CARM Client Portal

The CBSA also played a key role in combatting unfair global trade practices, including a number of key actions that supported Canada's multibillion dollar steel industry, which directly employs over 23,000 Canadians. The CBSA:

administered the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA), with over $187.5 million in anti-dumping and countervailing duties assessed, which protects approximately 45,000 Canadian jobs annually.

(SIMA), with over $187.5 million in anti-dumping and countervailing duties assessed, which protects approximately 45,000 Canadian jobs annually. launched a combined 33 dumping and subsidy investigations for nine different products to determine whether they are being sold at unfair prices in Canada or whether they are receiving financial support from foreign governments. This included 20 investigations into steel products.

enforced 176 trade remedy measures for industrial and consumer products from over 40 countries, 67% of which were for steel products. The measures resulted from investigations where it was found that dumping and subsidization occurred and was causing or threatening to cause harm to Canadian producers. They allow the CBSA to impose SIMA duties when necessary.

Quotes

"I have visited CBSA officers at ports of entry across the country and seen up close their commitment and dedication. I have also seen the enthusiasm of the newest cohort of CBSA graduates as we begin to hire the 1,000 new border officers we promised. I want to thank all those who work for the CBSA for their extraordinary work this past year and for all they do to protect our communities and support our economy. We are continuing to bolster these efforts by hiring more officers and investing in our Border Plan to keep Canadians safe."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"I cannot overstate the importance of the work CBSA officers do each and every day. Their vigilance in intercepting fentanyl and other illicit substances before they reach our communities has had a profound impact on the safety of all Canadians. As a vital part of Canada's enforcement ecosystem, their work with partners helps stop harm before it starts. I thank them for their professionalism and the very real role they play in saving lives, strengthening our borders, and reinforcing the trust of Canadians."

– Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar

"CBSA officers stand on guard for Canada every hour of every day. They work diligently to protect our communities and our prosperity. In 2025, the CBSA stopped transnational organized crime networks at our front door, found foreign companies that undervalue their goods and charged them, and stopped and removed inadmissible foreign nationals who try to come to Canada under false pretenses. And we are gearing up to do the same and more in 2026."

– Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

