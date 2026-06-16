CBSA investigation results in the seizure of 22 illegal firearms, 8 suppressors, and illegal drugs in Sooke, B.C.

SOOKE, BC, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led an investigation that resulted in the seizure of 22 illegal firearms, 8 suppressors, and illegal drugs in Sooke, British Columbia. On April 22, the CBSA's Criminal Investigations Section, with the assistance of the Sooke RCMP Detachment, the Island District Emergency Response Team, and the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in Sooke. One suspect was arrested during the operation.

The following items were seized during the search:

Illegal firearms and other weapons seized by the CBSA in Sooke, B.C.

Fifteen long guns;

Seven handguns;

Eight suppressors in various states of manufacture;

Prohibited firearms parts including auto sears, which can be used to convert semi-automatic firearms to fully automatic (multiple rounds can be fired with a single pull of the trigger);

Prohibited weapons;

A bullet-proof vest;

Controlled substances;

Digital devices

The individual was interviewed and released pending further investigation. All seized evidence will be reviewed for potential prosecution.

Quotes

"The Canada Border Services Agency is protecting Canadians by keeping prohibited weapons off our streets. The seizure of these illegal firearms and suppressors is a result of the dedicated work of CBSA officers and law enforcement partners, who work around the clock to protect our communities. I want to thank them for their work upholding Canada's laws and keeping Canadians safe."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The Canada Border Services Agency is keeping illegal and dangerous weapons off our streets – and this investigation is a clear example of that. Our officers continue to detect, disrupt, and pursue prosecution against criminals who attempt to break our laws and threaten public safety."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

In 2025, CBSA officers in British Columbia seized 2,640 firearms, weapons, and prohibited devices.

A list of the goods that are restricted and prohibited by the CBSA, including prohibited weapons, can be found here.

Smuggling and other Customs Act , Controlled Drugs and Substances Act , and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges, and prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

, , and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges, and prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada. The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

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SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945