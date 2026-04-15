OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) laid multiple charges against two individuals on March 18, 2026, after seizing several firearms and prohibited weapons from a residence in Ottawa, Ontario.

The investigation began in January 2025 when CBSA officers at the International Mail Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario seized a prohibited conductive energy weapon, commonly referred to as a stun gun, from a package destined for a residence in Ottawa.

Firearms and prohibited weapons seized by the CBSA in Ottawa on April 29, 2025. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On April 29, 2025, the CBSA's Criminal Investigations Section executed a search warrant at the residence with support from the Ottawa Police Service. During the search warrant, officers found and seized:

three firearms

two prohibited knives

five brass knuckles

two conductive energy weapons (stun guns)

forged documents

The investigation was supported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Specialized Firearms Support Services. As a result of the investigation, two residents of Ottawa have been charged with the following offences.

Denis Laurin, 53, has been charged with:

Smuggling, contrary to s.159(1) of the Customs Act

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, contrary to s.4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Attempt to commit forgery, contrary to s.24(1) of the Criminal Code

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence, contrary to s.92(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a non-restricted firearm without a licence, contrary to s.92(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without a registration certificate, contrary to s.92(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Nine counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to s.92(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to s.95(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to s.95(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Possession of computer data, contrary to s.102.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a forged document, contrary to s.368(1)(d) of the Criminal Cod e

e Possession of material intended to commit forgery, contrary to s.368.1 of the Criminal Code

Michel Laurin, 54, has been charged with:

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence, contrary to s.92(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a non-restricted firearm without a licence, contrary to s.92(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without a registration certificate, contrary to s.92(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Nine counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to s.92(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to s.95(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, contrary to s.95(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

The charges have not yet been tested or proven in court. The accused are scheduled to appear in court on June 18, 2026.

Quotes

"The CBSA continues to deliver on our government's priority of securing Canada's border. This investigation demonstrates how border services officers keep illegal firearms and weapons out of our communities, making Canada safer for all of us."

-- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Each day, CBSA officers stop prohibited firearms and weapons from entering Canada while holding bad actors accountable. They are diligent in detecting smuggling attempts in postal, air, rail, land and marine and they investigate serious offences. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to disrupt criminal activity and help keep our communities safe."

-- Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

Quick facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law.

and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. In 2025, CBSA officers in Ontario made 6,462 prohibited items seizures, including 494 firearms and 12,874 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines. For the latest firearms statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency enforcement action statistics.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945