VICTORIA, BC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation, Reuben Velasquez, a 44-year-old foreign national, was sentenced on February 3, 2026, in Williams Lake Provincial Court to four years imprisonment after being convicted of the following firearms-related charges:

One count of Possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm without authorization or license, contrary to s. 95(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; One count of Unauthorised possession of a firearm, contrary to s. 91(1) of the Criminal Code.

Six undeclared firearms seized by the CBSA at the Belleville Ferry Terminal in Victoria, B.C. (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

On September 1, 2023, Velasquez sought entry to Canada at the Belleville Ferry Terminal in Victoria, B.C. Velasquez was referred by the CBSA for examination after declaring multiple firearms. Border services officers conducted a search of his vehicle and found him to be travelling with six undeclared firearms. CBSA investigators subsequently charged Velasquez for several offences under the Criminal Code. As a foreign national, Velasquez may be subject to removal from Canada upon completion of his sentence.

Quotes

"The CBSA is committed to combatting crime, strengthening border security, and building safer communities across Canada. I want to thank CBSA's investigators and border services officers for their diligent work in upholding Canada's laws and protecting the safety and security of all Canadians."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"The CBSA protects our communities with firm and decisive enforcement actions at the border. A sentence like this one serves as a reminder that violating Canada's laws will have serious consequences. Anyone who attempts to smuggle illegal firearms will be held accountable."

- Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

Smuggling and other Customs Act , Controlled Drugs and Substances Act , and Criminal Code contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada.

, , and contraventions may lead to arrest, criminal charges and prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada, and a ban on returning to Canada. A list of goods restricted and prohibited by the CBSA, including prohibited weapons, can be found here.

In 2025, CBSA officers in British-Columbia made 2,640 seizures of firearms, weapons and prohibited devices.

The Border Plan is the largest single investment in the border in Canadian history. Of the $1.3 billion investment, over $355 million will help the CBSA bolster its frontline and get the latest tools and technology to stop drugs and firearms. Information on the plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

Associated links

